Pakistan Women’s Shocking Run-Out Against India Sparks Comparisons With Men’s Team Blunders | Watch

Pakistan Women produced a bizarre run-out against India after a communication mix-up left Eyman Fatima stranded
The dismissal drew comparisons with similar run-out blunders involving Pakistan’s men’s team over the years
India bowled Pakistan out for 55 before completing a dominant seven-wicket victory in the Women’s Asia Cup
Pakistan’s women’s team produced a bizarre moment during their Women’s Asia Cup clash against India in Dubai, with a communication mix-up resulting in a run-out that immediately drew comparisons with some of the Pakistan men’s team’s infamous on-field blunders.
The incident came during a disastrous Pakistan innings, as India’s bowlers dismantled their opponents and eventually dismissed them for just 55. The run-out itself was particularly chaotic because India initially appeared to have made a mess of the opportunity before recovering to complete the dismissal. The moment quickly became one of the talking points from an otherwise dominant Indian performance.
Pakistan’s Bizarre Run-Out Leaves Everyone Scratching Their Heads
The incident unfolded in the 14th over with Deepti Sharma bowling to Umm-e-Hani. The batter pushed a flighted delivery towards short cover and initially called Eyman Fatima through for a single. Fatima responded to the call and sprinted towards the non-striker’s end, but Umm-e-Hani changed her mind before the run could be completed.
By then, Fatima was already well down the pitch. Bharti Fulmali collected the ball and sent it towards Deepti at the bowler’s end, leaving the Pakistan batter desperately trying to turn around and make her ground.
What followed added another layer of comedy to the dismissal. Deepti did not collect the throw cleanly at first, giving Fatima a brief chance to recover. However, the Indian all-rounder regained control just in time and broke the stumps while Fatima was still short of her crease.
The dismissal was reminiscent of Pakistan’s long history of unusual run-outs, including the famous 1992 World Cup incident involving Inzamam-ul-Haq and Imran Khan, when Jonty Rhodes produced a spectacular effort to run Inzamam out.
India’s Spin Attack Completes Pakistan’s Collapse
The run-out was part of a much larger batting collapse. Pakistan had reached 27/0 before India’s bowlers began tearing through the middle order. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma also contributed to the rout.
Pakistan were eventually bowled out for only 55 in 18.1 overs, their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. Muneeba Ali top-scored with 13, while Shawaal Zulfiqar made 14.
India then needed only 8.4 overs to chase down the target, reaching 57/3 and completing a seven-wicket victory with 68 balls remaining. Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 18, while Shafali Verma scored 12. Fatima Sana was Pakistan’s standout bowler with three wickets, but the target proved far too small to defend.