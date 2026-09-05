Who Is Swatantra Bhardwaj? CJP Assault, ‘Cracked Skull’ Claim And Political Links Explained

Bhardwaj was detained over the alleged assault of Nishu Azad’s father at a CJP protest.
His viral podcast included claims of a ‘cracked skull’, 60 stitches and political backing.
Delhi Police says Kumar’s injuries were simple and denies political interference in the case.
Swatantra Bhardwaj, a social-media figure who describes himself as a “Swatantra Sanatani Yodha”, was detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on September 4 in connection with an alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, the father of student activist Nishu Azad, during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. His detention came after CJP members, activists and political leaders protested outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding action against him.
The case resurfaced after a podcast featuring Bhardwaj began circulating online. In the clip, he appeared to describe hitting Kumar on the head with a kada and appeared to suggest that political connections had helped him avoid jail. Bhardwaj later said he had acted in self-defence and challenged the way his remarks were being interpreted. Delhi Police has denied political interference and disputed the more serious claims about Kumar’s injuries.
The controversy has consequently moved beyond the original assault complaint. It now involves Bhardwaj’s public persona, his own claims about political backing, the circumstances of the confrontation, the medical evidence cited by police and questions about how the case was handled. The legal case has also expanded, with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act added to the assault case and a separate FIR registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The persona behind the controversy
Bhardwaj has built his public profile largely through social media. India Today reported that he is from Patna’s Kankarbagh, while his Instagram account describes him as a “Swatantra Sanatani Yodha”. His content has focused on Hindu religious and political themes, including posts connected to the CJP’s agitation at Jantar Mantar.
Hindustan Times reported that Bhardwaj posted videos targeting the CJP protest and reels praising police action against students during the agitation. The posts show his public position on the protest but do not, by themselves, establish his role in the alleged assault. His photographs and public interactions with politicians became a more prominent part of the controversy after the podcast resurfaced. In the recording, Bhardwaj appeared to refer to BJP leader Kapil Mishra as an “elder brother” and invoked Union minister Chirag Paswan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while discussing the aftermath of the incident. Protesters have cited the remarks as suggesting that he had political backing, but they do not by themselves establish that any politician intervened in the case.
There is no established evidence that any of those politicians intervened in the assault case. Paswan has rejected the suggestion and said Bhardwaj misused his name. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) subsequently filed a complaint against him.
Delhi Police has rejected the allegation of political interference. In its September 3 clarification, police described the claims as “factually incorrect and baseless” and said Bhardwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, had been questioned during the investigation.
What happened at Jantar Mantar?
The underlying case arose from a confrontation during a CJP protest over alleged examination paper leaks. Delhi Police and the FIR cited by India Today place the incident on June 23, 2026, while other reports have linked the confrontation to the July 20 protest. The discrepancy in the reported date has not been independently resolved.
Kumar’s complaint says he was recording the protest on his phone when an argument broke out over the filming. He alleged that several men then joined the confrontation and assaulted him. The FIR cited by India Today names Bhardwaj and Suraj Kumar as accused.
Delhi Police said Kumar was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after sustaining a head injury during the scuffle. According to the FIR cited by India Today, his medical examination recorded two lacerated wounds on his head. Police said the injuries were caused by a kada and were classified as simple in nature, and that the medical report did not support claims that Kumar had suffered a skull fracture.
The medical issue became central to the controversy because of Bhardwaj’s own description of the incident. In the podcast, he appeared to say that he had “cracked” Kumar’s skull and claimed Kumar had received 60 stitches. The remarks were widely circulated as an apparent admission of responsibility for the assault.
In a later account, Bhardwaj said he had been surrounded and used his kada in self-defence. He also challenged the interpretation of the viral clip. Kumar’s complaint and Bhardwaj’s account represent competing versions of the confrontation; the evidence collected during the investigation will determine how they are assessed.
Why the case has escalated
The podcast’s circulation prompted renewed demands from CJP members for Bhardwaj’s arrest and stronger action in the assault case. On September 4, protesters gathered outside the Parliament Street police station. Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, were among the political figures who joined or supported the demands, according to The Indian Express.
Police later added provisions of the SC/ST Act to the assault case after protesters demanded stronger action. Separately, police registered a POCSO case following Nishu’s complaint over rape threats and online harassment. The POCSO case is separate from the assault case, and the allegation has not been established in court.
Protesters also demanded an attempt-to-murder charge. Police said a further medical opinion would be sought before deciding whether that provision should be added.
After the protest, Delhi Police traced Bhardwaj to Bulandshahr and detained him. India Today reported that police located him near Dhamra Nara village, while The Indian Express reported that Crime Branch personnel took him into custody. Police had earlier assured the protesters that Bhardwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.
The political claims surrounding Bhardwaj remain separate from the assault allegations. His references to politicians in the podcast do not establish that anyone intervened in the case, while Paswan and Delhi Police have rejected the suggestion of political backing.
Bhardwaj’s detention is the latest development in a case that began with an alleged assault and widened after his podcast remarks went viral. The questions over what happened at Jantar Mantar, whether his self-defence claim is supported by evidence and whether there was any political interference will now turn on the investigation and the proceedings that follow.