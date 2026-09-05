Who Is Swatantra Bhardwaj? CJP Assault, ‘Cracked Skull’ Claim And Political Links Explained

Hindustan Times reported that Bhardwaj posted videos targeting the CJP protest and reels praising police action against students during the agitation. The posts show his public position on the protest but do not, by themselves, establish his role in the alleged assault. His photographs and public interactions with politicians became a more prominent part of the controversy after the podcast resurfaced. In the recording, Bhardwaj appeared to refer to BJP leader Kapil Mishra as an “elder brother” and invoked Union minister Chirag Paswan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while discussing the aftermath of the incident. Protesters have cited the remarks as suggesting that he had political backing, but they do not by themselves establish that any politician intervened in the case.