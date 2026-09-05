Suresh Raina Slams IPL Impact Player Rule, Says Fit Players Just Bat And Sit

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina has strongly opposed the IPL Impact Player rule
Speaking to Aakash Chopra, Raina observed that even fit players merely bat and sit out, noting that no such rule exists in the World Cup
Raina attributed the rapid rise in 250-plus totals directly to the introduction of the extra batting cushion
Suresh Raina has renewed his criticism of the IPL's Impact Player rule, saying it leaves little room for players to improve and has hurt bowlers in the cash-rich league. The former India cricketer and four-time IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings said fit players now bat and are then replaced, which has reduced the all-round demands of the format.
Raina also said the rule has changed the balance of T20 cricket since it was introduced in 2023. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had also expressed displeasure with it during the 2024 season.
Impact Rule Critique
Raina was blunt. Speaking to Aakash Chopra, he said, "I am against the Impact player rule. A lot of fit players also bat and just sit down. How will you improve? There is no such rule in the World Cup. I understand the entertainment factor, but there is nothing left for the bowlers."
He linked the rule to the sharp rise in totals across the league. Scores of 200 are no longer seen as safe, multiple totals above 250 have been recorded over the last three seasons and Punjab Kings chased more than 260 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 edition.
Raina also spelt out the shift in scoring. "Earlier, 170 was a competitive score, but now 250 is being chased as well. Even 300 is being scored. Leave something for the bowlers. There is no wicket-taking option," he said. He added, "The batters don’t get out and with extra batters, there will be pressure on the bowlers."
Overseas League Debate
Raina also weighed in on whether Indian players should be allowed to play in overseas leagues. The 2011 World Cup winner said there is no need for that at present because the IPL is already ahead of competitions such as the Big Bash League and The Hundred.
He said the idea had come up during his playing days too. "I feel Indian players shouldn’t be allowed now. Our league has become very big. When we used to go on Australia and England tours before, I used to ask this. I had come close to playing as well, but then they said no," Raina said.