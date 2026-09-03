Will MS Dhoni Play As Only An Impact Player In IPL 2027? Ex-CSK Cricketer Makes Big Revelation

MS DhonSubramaniam Badrinath revealed MS Dhoni personally told him his opinion to be playing as impact player
The 45-year-old former CSK captain missed the entire 2026 IPL season owing to a knee injury
Badrinath noted that the Impact Player rule would tactically benefit CSK by reducing physical strain on Dhoni's body
MS Dhoni’s IPL future remains uncertain. The 45-year-old missed the entire 2026 season because of a knee injury and speculation over his retirement has only grown. Former Chennai Super Kings batter Subramaniam Badrinath has now added a fresh twist. He says Dhoni will not play as an Impact Player, even though that rule could have offered the veteran another way to extend his IPL career. The question now is whether Dhoni returns for IPL 2027.
Badrinath said Dhoni personally told him he does not want that route. He added that the CSK great still sees himself as a full-time keeper, which means he wants to be on the field for all 20 overs.
Dhoni's Impact Stance
Badrinath made the revelation on his YouTube channel. He said Dhoni had personally told him that he would not take the Impact Player route.
“He has personally told me that he won’t play as an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So he won’t play as an Impact Player, but I feel if he does, it’ll tactically benefit CSK. His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets. When his participation is so less, he would be ideal as an Impact Player,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.
Badrinath also argued that the role could still suit Dhoni at this stage of his career. If he comes in only after the 16th over and keeps wickets, the load on his body drops sharply. That is why Badrinath thinks the format could help CSK tactically, even if Dhoni does not want it.
Career Numbers And Titles
The scale of Dhoni’s record still underlines why any decision on his future matters. He has scored 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches, including 24 fifties, at a strike rate of 137.45.
He has also led CSK to a joint-most five IPL titles. That record keeps his comeback talk alive, even after an injury-hit 2026 season.
Badrinath Defends Rule
Badrinath also defended the Impact Player rule against criticism over CSK’s use of all-rounders, especially Shivam Dube. He said Dube’s limited bowling for CSK has more to do with team management than with the rule itself.
“Shivam Dube bowling for India but not for CSK is not because of the Impact Player rule. It has to do with the CSK management and their lack of usage of Dube with the ball. Why are they using him as an Impact Player? The rule cannot be blamed,” Badrinath said.
His argument was simple. CSK’s handling of Dube, he said, is a selection and usage issue, not a flaw in the rule.