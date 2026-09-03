US Open 2026: Jessica Pegula Races Past Sofia Kenin To Storm Into Third Round

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Jessica Pegula delivered a dominant performance to beat fellow American Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-1 and reach the US Open third round. The world No. 3 barely gave Kenin a chance, dropping just three first-serve points and never facing a breakpoint as she controlled the contest from the opening game. Pegula, the 2024 runner-up, broke Kenin twice in the first set before storming through the second, winning the first five games and committing just two unforced errors. She will next face 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez as she continues her pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title.

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Jessica Pegula Vs Sofia Kenin US open tennis highlights
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, gestures after she won against Sofia Kenin, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, greets Sofia Kenin, of the United States, left, after Pegula won their match during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open tennis womens singles highlights
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns the ball to Sofia Kenin, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Pegula vs Kenin US Open
Sofia Kenin, of the United States, returns the ball to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open tennis highlights
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns the ball to Sofia Kenin, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin full match highlights
Sofia Kenin, of the United States, returns the ball to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Pegula vs Kenin scor
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves the ball to Sofia Kenin, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open 2026 tennis photo gallery
A band performs before a match between Jessica Pegula, of the United States, and Sofia Kenin, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin photo gallery
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves the ball to Sofia Kenin, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin us open photos
Sofia Kenin, of the United States, returns the ball to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

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