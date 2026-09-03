US Open 2026: Jessica Pegula Races Past Sofia Kenin To Storm Into Third Round

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 September 2026 1:21 pm

Jessica Pegula delivered a dominant performance to beat fellow American Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-1 and reach the US Open third round. The world No. 3 barely gave Kenin a chance, dropping just three first-serve points and never facing a breakpoint as she controlled the contest from the opening game. Pegula, the 2024 runner-up, broke Kenin twice in the first set before storming through the second, winning the first five games and committing just two unforced errors. She will next face 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez as she continues her pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title.