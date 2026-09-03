US Open 2026: Jasmine Paolini Rides Lucky $2 Bill Into Third Round
Jasmine Paolini advanced to the US Open third round with a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini in just 77 minutes. The Italian, a two-time Grand Slam singles runner-up, recovered from a three-set battle in her opening match to produce a composed display, and received an unusual good-luck charm from a fan afterwards – a $2 bill. Paolini will next face 16th seed Sorana Cirstea in a tougher test, with the Italian holding a 3-0 head-to-head record against the Romanian.
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