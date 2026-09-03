US Open 2026: Jasmine Paolini Rides Lucky $2 Bill Into Third Round

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Jasmine Paolini advanced to the US Open third round with a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini in just 77 minutes. The Italian, a two-time Grand Slam singles runner-up, recovered from a three-set battle in her opening match to produce a composed display, and received an unusual good-luck charm from a fan afterwards – a $2 bill. Paolini will next face 16th seed Sorana Cirstea in a tougher test, with the Italian holding a 3-0 head-to-head record against the Romanian.

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Jasmine Paolini vs Lucrezia Stefanini US open tennis highlights
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, celebrates winning a point against Lucrezia Stefanini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jasmine Paolini us open tennis
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, returns the ball to Lucrezia Stefanini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Lucrezia Stefanini US Open tennis
Lucrezia Stefanini, of Italy, returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Paolini vs Stefanini US Open 2026 photo gallery
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, returns the ball to Lucrezia Stefanini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Lucrezia Stefanini US Open 2026
Lucrezia Stefanini, of Italy, serves the ball to Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jasmine Paolini vs Lucrezia Stefanini US Open
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, returns the ball to Lucrezia Stefanini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jasmine Paolini US Open 2026
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, returns the ball to Lucrezia Stefanini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jasmine Paolini vs Lucrezia Stefanini US Open
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, returns the ball to Lucrezia Stefanini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jasmine Paolini vs Lucrezia Stefanini US Open 2026
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, serves the ball to Lucrezia Stefanini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

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