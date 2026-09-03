Aryna Sabalenka Vs Polina Latcenko, US Open 2026: Belarusian Storms Into Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 September 2026 10:04 am

Top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the third round of the 2026 US Open with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory over qualifier Polina Iatcenko at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The world number one wasted little time asserting her power from the baseline, overwhelming the young qualifier. Sabalenka kept total control throughout the contest, breaking Iatcenko repeatedly and sealing the straight-sets win in swift fashion to keep her title defense firmly on track. Dictating play with overwhelming force, the Belarusian powerhouse fired 24 winners to just three from her opponent and wrapped up the lopsided encounter in a mere 53 minutes. The victory extended her remarkable winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 15 consecutive matches. Looking sharp and fully dialed in under the New York night lights, Sabalenka advanced to set up a third-round meeting with Kamilla Rakhimova.