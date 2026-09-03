Aryna Sabalenka Vs Polina Latcenko, US Open 2026: Belarusian Storms Into Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

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Top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the third round of the 2026 US Open with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory over qualifier Polina Iatcenko at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The world number one wasted little time asserting her power from the baseline, overwhelming the young qualifier. Sabalenka kept total control throughout the contest, breaking Iatcenko repeatedly and sealing the straight-sets win in swift fashion to keep her title defense firmly on track.  Dictating play with overwhelming force, the Belarusian powerhouse fired 24 winners to just three from her opponent and wrapped up the lopsided encounter in a mere 53 minutes. The victory extended her remarkable winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 15 consecutive matches. Looking sharp and fully dialed in under the New York night lights, Sabalenka advanced to set up a third-round meeting with Kamilla Rakhimova.

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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Championships
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates winning a match against Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates winning a match against Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships: Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Latcenko
Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, left, and Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, meet at the net after Sabalenka wins a match during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Polina Iatcenko US Open Tennis 2026
Polina latcenko, of Russia, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, follows through on a serve to Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships Polina Iatcenko
Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger)
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US Open Tennis Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships Polina Iatcenko
Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open: Polina Latcenko vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, left, competes against Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Polina Iatcenko
Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, arrives for a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger)
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, arrives for a match against Polina Iatcenko, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

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