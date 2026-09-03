Asian Games: Bangladesh Recall Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud; Litton Das Returns as Captain

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 3 September 2026 9:07 am

Bangladesh have recalled Najmul Hossain Shanto and Hasan Mahmud to their T20I squad for September's Asian Games at Korogi Sports Park. Litton Das returns as captain after recovering from a hamstring injury to bolster the lineup, while Nurul Hasan and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain have been dropped from the squad

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 3 September 2026 9:07 am

Bangladesh have recalled Najmul Hossain Shanto to their T20I squad for the upcoming Asian Games in September. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain