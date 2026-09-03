Asian Games: Bangladesh Recall Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud; Litton Das Returns as Captain

Bangladesh have recalled Najmul Hossain Shanto and Hasan Mahmud to their T20I squad for the upcoming Asian Games in September
Litton Das returns to lead Bangladesh after missing series against Zimbabwe and Australia due to a hamstring injury
Nurul Hasan and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain have been dropped, while Nahid Rana misses out due to a side strain
Bangladesh have named Najmul Hossain Shanto and Hasan Mahmud in their T20I squad for September's Asian Games. Litton Das is back as captain after missing the Zimbabwe and Australia series because of a hamstring injury.
Nurul Hasan and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain have been dropped. Nahid Rana is recovering from a side strain.
Shanto and Mahmud return to the T20I side after recent absences.
Shanto And Mahmud
Shanto returns with fresh momentum.
His last T20I came against UAE in May last year. Before Litton took over the captaincy, Shanto had gone 19 innings without a half-century in the format.
His red-ball form has also boosted his case. He led Bangladesh to a historic first Test win in Australia and marked it with a half-century in Darwin. He ended last year's BPL with 355 runs, including a fifty and a century.
Mahmud also returns.
The seamer last played T20Is on Bangladesh's Pakistan tour last year. He took three wickets in three games there and went at an economy rate of 11.30.
Mahmud was Player of the Match in Bangladesh's Test win in Australia and took 10 wickets in last year's BPL at an average of 24.67.
Asian Games Schedule
Bangladesh go straight into the quarter-finals. Their first game is set for September 28 against the Group B winner, and the cricket competition will be staged at Korogi Sports Park, outlookindia.com reported.
Bangladesh arrive as the bronze medallists from the previous Asian Games in 2023, indiatoday.in reported.
Bangladesh Squad Update
Bangladesh's squad for the Asian Games T20I competition is: Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud