Coco Gauff Stares Down A Second-Set Fightback Before Sealing US Open Opener

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Coco Gauff began her bid for a second US Open title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The fourth-seeded American made a confident start, using her improved serve to establish control and breaking Sonmez for a 4-2 lead before taking the opening set in 32 minutes. Sonmez raised her level in the second, attacking the net and briefly unsettling Gauff after recovering an early break. The key moment came with Gauff trailing 3-2, when she saved three break points in a tense nine-minute game before immediately breaking Sonmez to regain the advantage. Gauff finished with five aces and won 64% of her second-serve points as she closed out the match in 1 hour and 20 minutes.

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Coco Gauff vs Zeynep Sonmez US Open Tennis highlights
Coco Gauff, right, of the United States, embraces Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, after their match in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
1/9
Coco Gauff survives US Open opener
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after winning her match against Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
2/9
Coco Gauff second set scare
Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits a return to Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
3/9
Coco Gauff title defence US Open
Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, hits a return to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
4/9
Coco Gauff title defence US Open
Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits a return to Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
5/9
Gauff vs Sonmez score
Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, hits a return to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
6/9
Zeynep Sonmez US Open results
Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits a return to Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
7/9
Coco Gauff US Open 2026 highlights
Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, hits a return to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
8/9
Gauff vs Sonmez US Open 2026
Coco Gauff, of the United States, arrives for her match against Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, In the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
9/9
Coco Gauff vs Zeynep Sonmez
Zeynep Sonmez, of Turkey, arrives for her match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

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