Coco Gauff Stares Down A Second-Set Fightback Before Sealing US Open Opener

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 September 2026 4:13 pm

Coco Gauff began her bid for a second US Open title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The fourth-seeded American made a confident start, using her improved serve to establish control and breaking Sonmez for a 4-2 lead before taking the opening set in 32 minutes. Sonmez raised her level in the second, attacking the net and briefly unsettling Gauff after recovering an early break. The key moment came with Gauff trailing 3-2, when she saved three break points in a tense nine-minute game before immediately breaking Sonmez to regain the advantage. Gauff finished with five aces and won 64% of her second-serve points as she closed out the match in 1 hour and 20 minutes.