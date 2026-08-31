Who Is Mariano Navone? Age, Ranking, Coach, Family And More After Novak Djokovic Upset

Mariano Navone stunned Novak Djokovic in a four-hour, 36-minute US Open thriller to secure the biggest victory of his career
The 25-year-old Argentine reached a career-high No. 29 in 2024 and won his maiden ATP title in Bucharest earlier this year
A lifelong Djokovic admirer, Navone has now defeated his childhood idol on the biggest stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium
Mariano Navone has gone from being a relatively unfamiliar name outside Argentina to one of the biggest stories of the 2026 US Open after producing the biggest victory of his career against Novak Djokovic. The 25-year-old Argentine stunned the 24-time Grand Slam champion 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a four-hour, 36-minute marathon at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Although Djokovic’s physical struggles played a major role, Navone deserves enormous credit for refusing to let the occasion overwhelm him. Ranked around No. 49 in the world, he repeatedly extended rallies, stayed patient and capitalised when Djokovic’s level dropped.
Who Is Mariano Navone? Age, Ranking And Coach
Born on February 27, 2001, in Nueve de Julio, Buenos Aires Province, Navone is 25 and plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand. He had reached a career-high No. 29 in June 2024 and entered the US Open ranked No. 49 by the ATP.
He has already enjoyed a breakthrough 2026 campaign, winning his maiden ATP Tour title in Bucharest and reaching the Geneva final. He also defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rome to reach his first Masters 1000 third round.
Navone is coached by former world No. 2 Alberto Mancini alongside Dante Gennaro. His game has traditionally been associated with relentless baseline exchanges and clay-court tennis, although his development has increasingly made him competitive beyond his favourite surface.
Family, Childhood And His Djokovic Connection
Tennis was part of Navone’s life almost from the beginning. He picked up a racquet at just three years old at Club Atletico Nueve de Julio, with his parents and sisters also playing recreationally. His family includes parents Luis Navone and Analia Vizzon and sisters Lucia and Pilar. As a youngster, he regularly spent five or six hours at the club during weekends, playing with relatives and friends.
Perhaps the most remarkable part of Navone’s story is that Djokovic himself was one of his childhood idols, alongside Argentine great David Nalbandian. Navone has previously spoken about watching Djokovic and dreaming of reaching the biggest stages in tennis.
In April, after winning his first ATP title in Bucharest, he described the milestone as something he had dreamed about since childhood and credited his family and coaches for helping him stay on course.
Now, the player who once looked up to Djokovic has written his own name into US Open history by defeating him on the sport’s biggest stage. And with his first Grand Slam victory over the Serbian secured, Navone’s next challenge will be proving that this was not simply one magical night in New York.