Mbappe And Bellingham Lead Real Madrid’s Four-Goal Rout Of Malaga

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season with a commanding 4-0 win over newly promoted Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a brilliant solo effort before Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero inadvertently turned the ball into his own net seven minutes later. Kylian Mbappe then made it 3-0 in the 30th minute, finishing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s precise cross to cap a devastating first-half spell. Malaga struggled to create clear openings, while Bellingham came close to adding another after the break when his shot struck the post. Arda Guler completed the rout in stoppage time after being set up by Vinicius Junior. The victory gave Jose Mourinho’s side their third consecutive league win and kept them top with nine points.

image Prefer on Google
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Malaga Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe takes a shot during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
1/10
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Malaga Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham heads the ball resulting in a Malaga's own goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
2/10
Kylian Mbappe La Liga: Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe hangs on the goal post during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
3/10
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Malaga Arda Guler
Real Madrid's Arda Guler, right, scores his sides fourth goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
4/10
La Liga: Malaga vs Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe
Malaga's goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero makes a save ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
5/10
La Liga Soccer Match: Malaga vs Real Madrid Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior after scoring his sides third goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
6/10
La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Malaga Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe falls into the goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
7/10
Spain La Liga Soccer: Real Madrid vs Malaga Vinicius Junior
Malaga's David Larrubia, left, challenges Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
8/10
Spain La Liga Soccer: Real Madrid vs Malaga Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
9/10
La Liga 2026-27: Real Madrid vs Malaga Kylian Mbappe
Malaga's Carlos Puga, right, challenges Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
10/10
La Liga 2026-27: Real Madrid vs Malaga Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Malaga in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories