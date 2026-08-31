Mbappe And Bellingham Lead Real Madrid’s Four-Goal Rout Of Malaga

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 August 2026 12:31 pm

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season with a commanding 4-0 win over newly promoted Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a brilliant solo effort before Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero inadvertently turned the ball into his own net seven minutes later. Kylian Mbappe then made it 3-0 in the 30th minute, finishing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s precise cross to cap a devastating first-half spell. Malaga struggled to create clear openings, while Bellingham came close to adding another after the break when his shot struck the post. Arda Guler completed the rout in stoppage time after being set up by Vinicius Junior. The victory gave Jose Mourinho’s side their third consecutive league win and kept them top with nine points.