Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks 57-Year-Old Duleep Trophy Record Despite Missing Century

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 92 off 81 balls, hammering seven fours and seven sixes for East Zone against Central Zone
The 15-year-old broke a 57-year-old record, becoming the youngest batter to score a Duleep Trophy half-century
Sooryavanshi missed a historic century by eight runs, falling short of Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the youngest Duleep Trophy centurion
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have missed out on a maiden Duleep Trophy century, but the 15-year-old still produced a record-breaking performance that further underlined his extraordinary potential. Representing East Zone against Central Zone in the semi-final in Bengaluru, Sooryavanshi smashed 92 off just 81 balls, striking seven fours and seven sixes in an aggressive innings.
He reached his half-century from 42 deliveries, becoming the youngest batter in Duleep Trophy history to achieve the milestone at 15 years and 157 days. In doing so, he erased a 57-year-old record previously held by Laxman Singh, who was 16 years and 23 days old when he made a Duleep Trophy fifty in 1969.
Youngest Batter To Score A Fifty In Duleep Trophy
15 years & 157 days- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
16 years & 23 days- Laxman Singh (1969)
16 years & 307 days- Piyush Chawla (2005)
Sooryavanshi Falls Eight Short Of Historic Century
The century appeared well within reach as Sooryavanshi continued attacking the Central Zone bowlers. He had already crossed 90 six times since the 2026 IPL, although only one of those knocks had resulted in three figures.
His latest dismissal once again highlighted the fine line between his fearless strokeplay and the pursuit of personal milestones. After striking 11 runs in an over from Saransh Jain, Sooryavanshi attempted to attack left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, but mistimed a lofted sweep and picked out the fielder at mid-wicket.
His 92 was particularly significant after an underwhelming Duleep Trophy debut, when he managed only eight runs against North East Zone. He had, however, contributed with the ball in that game, taking 2/11 in three overs as East Zone secured a huge innings-and-210-run victory.
Another Record Within Sight For The Teen Sensation
Sooryavanshi’s latest milestone also came with another piece of history tantalisingly close. Had he reached 100, he would have broken Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the youngest Duleep Trophy centurion. Tendulkar was 17 years and 262 days old when he scored his century in the 1990-91 edition.
Sooryavanshi was also bidding to become only the second-youngest Indian to score a first-class century, a record still held by Dhruv Pandove, who was 14 years and 293 days old when he achieved the feat in the 1988-89 Ranji Trophy.
Despite falling short, Sooryavanshi’s knock added another remarkable chapter to his rapidly developing career. His ability to make an impact in both batting and bowling, coupled with the confidence to take on experienced domestic opponents, continues to make the teenager one of the most intriguing young prospects in Indian cricket.