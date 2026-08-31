In Photos | Rising Ganga Water Levels Submerge Ghats In Prayagraj, Varanasi

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 August 2026 1:04 pm

Monsoon rains have led to a rise in the Ganga’s water level in Prayagraj and Varanasi, partially submerging several ghats. The Sangam area in Prayagraj has also been inundated by the swollen Ganga and Yamuna. Boats are being used to move people to safer places, while boatmen continue to navigate the river. From submerged ghats to people fishing and offering prayers, the scenes show life around the rivers amid the rising water levels.