In Photos | Rising Ganga Water Levels Submerge Ghats In Prayagraj, Varanasi

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Monsoon rains have led to a rise in the Ganga’s water level in Prayagraj and Varanasi, partially submerging several ghats. The Sangam area in Prayagraj has also been inundated by the swollen Ganga and Yamuna. Boats are being used to move people to safer places, while boatmen continue to navigate the river. From submerged ghats to people fishing and offering prayers, the scenes show life around the rivers amid the rising water levels.

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Ganga river flood update
A panoramic view shows the swollen Ganga river after monsoon rains, in Prayagraj, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ganga rivers water level rises
People move to a safer place on a boat after the water level of the Ganga river rises amid monsoon rains, in Prayagraj, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Varanasi ghats submerged water level
The Namo Ghat is partially submerged in the swollen Ganga river amid monsoon season, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ganga rising danger mark
People cast a net at the partially submerged Balua Ghat after the monsoon rains, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Manikarnika Ghat cremation platform water level
Boatmen row their boat over the swollen Ganga river following a rise in its water level due to heavy rainfall, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Prayagraj low lying areas waterlogging
A person offers prayers to an idol of Lord Hanuman, partially submerged under the floodwaters of the swollen Ganga river inside a temple at Daraganj, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Current water level of Ganga in Varanasi meters
An aerial view shows the Sangam area inundated with floodwaters from the swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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UP flood alert Ganga river rising speed cm per hour
A boy carries balloons to sell past a submerged portion of Assi Ghat after the water level of the Ganga river rose significantly following heavy rainfall, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Monsoon flood updates Uttar Pradesh rivers
Boats remain moored along the flooded banks of the swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers at the Sangam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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