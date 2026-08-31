Ankit Baliyan Murder: 2 Shooters Killed In Shamli Police Encounter, 4 Others Under Scanner

Two alleged shooters, Sumit and Mohit, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli.
Police said the two were among four shooters involved in the killing.
The Gogi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder, while police continue to search for the remaining suspects and investigate the motive.
Two alleged shooters involved in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan were killed in an encounter with Shamli Police and the SWAT team early Monday, officials said. The two men, identified as 24-year-old Sumit and 22-year-old Mohit, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each.
Police said Sumit and Mohit were among four shooters who allegedly carried out the killing, while two others had conducted reconnaissance and identified Baliyan's location before the attack. Investigators have so far identified six people allegedly linked to the murder.
Shooters Opened Fire During Police Checks
The encounter took place near an Indian Gas godown on Kairana Road after police teams spotted the suspects on a motorcycle during an overnight checking operation.
An India Today report said that, according to Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh, a police team first attempted to stop the motorcycle near Jhinjhana. The riders allegedly opened fire, with a bullet hitting the police vehicle. They then fled towards Kairana.
The suspects allegedly opened fire again when stopped near the Manna Madra bridge, shattering the windshield of another police vehicle. Multiple police teams were alerted and moved to intercept them.
The suspects eventually turned towards an area where the SWAT and surveillance teams had assembled, leading to an exchange of fire. Both men were injured and taken to Shamli District Joint Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Two SWAT head constables, Harvinder and Pradeep, were also injured.
Police recovered pistols, live and spent cartridges, a Splendor motorcycle, a mobile phone, a bag and Rs 5,000 in cash from the encounter site.
Baliyan Murder: Gogi Gang Claims Responsibility
Baliyan, 35, was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli by four assailants. The killing triggered protests and demands for swift action.
The Gogi gang later claimed responsibility for the murder, alleging that the singer had links with its rivals and referring to one of his songs. A social media post attributed to an account linked to the gang also threatened further violence.
Police are investigating the motive and examining possible links to old rivalries and political or election-related disputes.
According to the report, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order and STF) Amitabh Yash said two alleged Gogi gang shooters had conducted reconnaissance of Baliyan's movements in Shamli on August 20, days before the murder. The suspects allegedly stayed at a hotel in the town, where police later examined CCTV footage for leads.
Police said Mohit had around 14 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, while one case was reportedly registered against Sumit. Their wider criminal histories and alleged roles in the murder are being investigated.
Baliyan's father, Satveer Singh Balyan, described the encounter as “half justice” and said the remaining accused must also be brought to justice. Police have formed multiple teams to trace the other suspects and are examining CCTV footage, call records and other evidence.