Trump Calls For FCC Action Against NBC's Kristen Welker

Welker had said Trump “is going to loom large over these midterms” and added: “He, of course, has endorsed a slate of candidates in the primaries. He’s had some mixed results.” NBC stated on Sunday: “Kristen is one of the best in the business, and we stand by her.” The segment aired before Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press, where a guest analyst later said “the single most important factor in who the Republican nominee will be in [the presidential election of] 2028 will be who Donald Trump endorses”.