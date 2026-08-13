Donald Trump’s Press Room Warrior Karoline Leavitt Bows Out Of White House

Karoline Leavitt will step down as the White House press secretary at the end of August 2026 after a historic 19-month tenure.
Appointed in January 2025 at the age of 27, Leavitt was the youngest person and the first member of Generation Z to hold the position.
She reshaped White House briefings by granting access to alternative online publications, conservative figures, and social media influencers.
Karoline Leavitt is leaving the White House as she will step down as press secretary by late August 2026, concluding a 19-month term that altered administration media relations.
The Financial Times reported that Leavitt, who took office in January 2025 at age 27, was the youngest person to secure the post. She was also the first person from Generation Z to hold the role. Her combative briefings earned praise from President Donald Trump, who said she possessed "machine gun lips".
A New Briefing Style
Leavitt altered briefing room access by giving sought-after seats to a rotating group of "new media voices" that included online publications and prominent conservative figures. To bypass traditional channels, the White House also held special briefings for influencers and content creators who supported administration policies, including mass deportations and restrictions on transgender athletes.
Briefings became viral social media fodder as supporters frequently shared edited clips of these sessions online. Instead of dodging tough queries, Leavitt faced journalists directly in the briefing room to defend the president's policies and question their underlying motives.
Clashes With Traditional Media
Leavitt's relationship with the traditional press was often tense. She accused the Associated Press of spreading lies over the administration's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. The White House eventually removed the AP from the press pool after the organisation refused to use the new name.
In April 2025, an AP reporter asked whether she had personally paid tariffs while questioning her understanding of the administration's trade policy. Leavitt responded that she found the question insulting. She also mocked media coverage of the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.
Missteps And Historic Tenure
Leavitt was not immune to missteps. Last year, she dismissed reports that Trump was considering a 90-day pause on his broad tariffs as "fake news". Trump announced the pause two days later. Leavitt responded that reporters had misunderstood Trump's approach to his trade strategy.
Despite such moments, she remained one of the president's most trusted public defenders. Her tenure lasted longer than those of nearly all of Trump's previous press secretaries. Sean Spicer served for about six months and Stephanie Grisham spent nine months in the role. Leavitt also outlasted the short-lived tenure of Anthony Scaramucci, who served as communications director for only 11 days.
Her departure leaves Trump's advisers with the challenge of finding a successor capable of filling one of the administration's most visible positions. The role has become central to Trump's communication strategy, where defending the president can be as important as answering questions. Last year, Trump said he did not believe any previous holder of the position had been better than Leavitt.