India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Shubman Gill And Co Tune Up For Galle Opener In Pre-Match Training

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The Indian men’s cricket team underwent a pre-match training session at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday, August 13, ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Captain Shubman Gill was seen training with KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, and other members of the squad, while head coach Gautam Gambhir kept a close watch on the proceedings. The players took part in batting, fielding, and fitness drills as India made its final preparations for the first Test, which begins on August 15 in Galle. The two-match series carries added significance for both teams, with crucial World Test Championship points on the line.

IND vs SL Test 1- Team India training
Indian players warm up during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Shubman Gill captain Test practice
India's captain Shubman Gill during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Team India training session Galle
India's KL Rahul during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Devdutt Padikkal form Sri Lanka tour
India's Devdutt Padikkal during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Rishabh Pant wicketkeeping drills
India's Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Team India pre-match training 1st Test SL vs IND
India's Mohammed Siraj during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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India predicted playing XI 1st Test Sri Lanka 2026
India's coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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WTC 2025-27 India vs Sri Lanka match
India's Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

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