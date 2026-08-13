India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Shubman Gill And Co Tune Up For Galle Opener In Pre-Match Training

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 August 2026 4:38 pm

The Indian men’s cricket team underwent a pre-match training session at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday, August 13, ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Captain Shubman Gill was seen training with KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, and other members of the squad, while head coach Gautam Gambhir kept a close watch on the proceedings. The players took part in batting, fielding, and fitness drills as India made its final preparations for the first Test, which begins on August 15 in Galle. The two-match series carries added significance for both teams, with crucial World Test Championship points on the line.