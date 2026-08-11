'New PM House, Why Not New Schools': CJP Announces Nationwide Campaign To Improve Govt Schools In Villages

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Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced an Independence Day campaign urging sarpanches and parents to improve and audit basic facilities in government schools across villages

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • CJP will launch a nationwide campaign on August 15 to improve rural government schools.

  • The “Sarpanch Challenge” will encourage village heads to upgrade basic school facilities.

  • Parents will be asked to audit schools for water, electricity, washrooms and mid-day meals.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced a nationwide campaign to improve government schools in rural areas, calling on parents, citizens and village heads to monitor basic facilities and push for improvements.

The campaign will begin on August 15 and will include a “Sarpanch Challenge” as well as citizen-led social audits of government schools.

Dipke said he would launch the initiative from his village in Hingoli, Maharashtra, by approaching the local sarpanch and asking for improvements in government schools.

“The coming 15th August is our 80th Independence Day. But, if anything has been neglected or ignored the most in the last 80 years, it is the government schools in our villages,” Dipke said in a video message.

Questioning the condition of rural schools, he added: “We have made a new Parliament, a new PM house. Why have we not been able to build new schools in our villages? Do we not consider the children of farmers and labourers the future of our country?”

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Under the “Sarpanch Challenge”, CJP will urge village heads across the country to improve schools in their respective areas.

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The organisation plans to share before-and-after photographs of schools on its social media platforms and publicly credit sarpanches who make improvements.

“We will give you credit so that after seeing you, after seeing the schools that you have improved, many other village heads also start improving schools in their villages,” Dipke said.

Parents Asked To Audit Schools

CJP has also asked parents to visit government schools and check facilities such as electricity, clean drinking water, functional washrooms and mid-day meals.

“You go to your children's schools and see if basic facilities are available,” Dipke said, urging parents to record videos where facilities are missing.

The organisation said it would soon release a printable audit form allowing citizens to document available and missing facilities. The forms and video evidence can then be sent to CJP.

Dipke said improving rural schools should become a collective responsibility. “Let us all make a promise to the children who live in villages that we will improve their schools. Together, we can do this,” he said, ending with the message, “Real India lives in villages.”

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In a separate video, Dipke also extended support to Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto amid the ongoing JPSC-JSSC agitation.

“Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman,” Dipke said.

CJP’s latest initiative marks a shift from examination-related protests towards a wider campaign focused on public education infrastructure.

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