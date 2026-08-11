Pellets Fired At CJP’s Parliament March? RTI Reveals Injury Details

A Safdarjung Hospital spokesperson informed that a 28-year-old male arrived on the evening of 21 July claiming he had sustained pellet hits. The spokesperson said, "Upon arrival, he was promptly attended to by the concerned medical team and underwent appropriate clinical evaluation. Necessary medical treatment was provided in accordance with established protocols." The patient was found to be in a stable condition and was discharged on the same day following a detailed clinical examination. He was advised to report to the Surgery Outpatient Department (OPD) the following day for review and further follow-up as required.