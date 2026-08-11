Delhi Gymkhana Closure: Why Retired Armed Forces Officers Are Opposing The Govt’s Move

Fifty retired Armed Forces officers urge Modi to intervene against Gymkhana closure.
Veterans say club provides vital social support after retirement and bereavement.
Officers seek alternatives, balancing government’s land requirements with members’ welfare.
About 50 retired Armed Forces officers and members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene against the proposed closure of the club, arguing that its loss would have “profound human consequences” for thousands of veterans and retired public servants who depend on it as an important social space.
The appeal comes as the club faces eviction proceedings following the Centre’s decision to terminate its perpetual lease.
On May 22, the Centre terminated the Delhi Gymkhana Club’s perpetual lease and asked it to hand over its 27.3-acre premises by June 5. A fresh eviction notice was subsequently issued on June 29 under the Public Premises Act. The matter is now before the Delhi High Court.
The retired officers’ intervention puts the focus on the club not simply as a social institution, but as a place that they say has become particularly important to elderly veterans and retired public servants, as The Print reported.
A Second Home
For many retired defence officers, the club has assumed greater importance after retirement. During their years in service, frequent transfers, border postings and non-family stations often meant that even those who held membership had little opportunity to use it.
“For senior defence and civilian officers in their 70s and 80s, this club is like a second home,” Nalin Kohli,non-government member of club, told The Print.
Kohli said the public perception of the Gymkhana as an elitist institution overlooks the retired officers who make up a substantial part of its membership.
“Now that they have retired, they are senior citizens and pensioners. This is a very important social place for them because now they have time to go to the club,” he said.
He said more than 2,000 defence officers are members, with the majority being veterans. For elderly members who have lost their spouses, he said, the club also provides an opportunity to meet friends and maintain social connections.
“Many of them have lost their life partners; for them it is all the more important and therapeutic that they go and meet their friends,” Kohli said.
Letter To Modi
The letter, submitted on July 8, describes the Delhi Gymkhana Club as an institution that has, since Independence, brought together generations of soldiers, civil servants, diplomats, judges, academics, sportspersons and other distinguished citizens.
“We, the undersigned retired officers of the Armed Forces of India, write to you with the deepest respect and utmost faith in your leadership,” the letter says.
The former officers acknowledge the government’s authority to reclaim public land for genuine public purposes or national security. However, they have asked that the welfare of veterans and retired public servants be considered before an irreversible decision is taken.
They have urged Modi to direct the concerned ministry to reconsider the proposed closure, explore alternatives and preserve the institution while balancing public interest with the welfare of those who have served the Republic.
Club's Importance After Retirement
Kohli said retirement changes the relationship many members have with the club. With their children grown up and many elderly couples living on their own, the club becomes part of their social routine.
The same, he said, applies to retired civil servants. Many former government officials now live in Gurgaon, Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region, where they may not be able to afford a house in Delhi. Kohli also pointed to former government secretaries among the club’s membership.
“Now that the Defence officers have retired, they have the time to do so. Their children have grown up, and they are often living on their own as couples. And, as I said, unfortunately, in some cases, they have lost a spouse,” he said.
Centre’s Position
The Centre has terminated the club’s lease and initiated eviction proceedings. According to the government, the 27.3-acre property is located in a strategically sensitive area and is required for national security, defence infrastructure and public utility projects.
The government has also cited around Rs 47.58 crore in unpaid ground rent dues.
The Land and Development Office subsequently issued a show-cause notice under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act on June 29. The Centre has maintained that the eviction proceedings are being conducted according to law.
ThePrint has reported that the government has said the estate officer is competent to proceed with the matter.
A Plea To Reconsider
The appeal is not framed as a challenge to the government’s authority to reclaim land. Instead, the retired officers want the proposed closure to be reconsidered and alternatives explored.
Their concern is that closing the club would take away an established social institution from veterans and retired public servants who, they argue, have come to depend on it particularly in old age.
“We therefore earnestly request your kind intervention to direct the concerned Ministry to reconsider the proposed closure, explore constructive alternatives, and preserve this institution in a manner that balances public interest with the welfare of those who have served the Republic with honour and distinction,” the letter says.
With the lease termination and eviction proceedings now under judicial scrutiny, the retired officers are asking the Centre to weigh the wider consequences of closure alongside its stated requirements for the land.