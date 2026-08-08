Raghav Chadha Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi After Joining BJP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday for the first time since joining the party.
Chadha described the interaction as detailed and enriching, expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister's insights and guidance.
The meeting highlights Chadha's growing integration into the BJP following his defection from the Aam Aadmi Party in April 2026.
BJP MP Raghav Chadha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday. The interaction marks a significant step for Chadha, who currently represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha as a BJP member. The meeting is his first with Modi since joining the party.
Chadha shared his reaction on X: "A morning I will cherish. Had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. A detailed and enriching interaction. Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance."
A Major Political Shift
Chadha officially resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party and defected to the BJP on April 24, 2026, alongside six other Rajya Sabha MPs. Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan formally recognised the transition on April 27, 2026. This high-profile meeting with Modi highlights Chadha's growing engagement within the ruling party. It also points to a potentially active role for him in Punjab ahead of the crucial 2027 state assembly elections.
Aligning On Key Policies
Since joining the BJP, Chadha has publicly backed the Centre's stance on key policy issues. He supported the government during the recent widespread student protests over examination paper leaks. Chadha defended the administration by advocating for stricter enforcement and systemic reforms to curb malpractice. His remarks aligned with a proposed bill that introduces harsher punishments, including jail terms and hefty fines, to deter organised cheating rackets and safeguard exam integrity.
Modi Addresses IIT Delhi
Modi spoke at the annual convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, on Saturday. The address marked his first public remarks following the Cockroach Janta Party protests in the capital. The Prime Minister expressed strong confidence in the country's youth, stating that their energy and capabilities are vital to India's journey toward becoming a "Viksit Bharat".