PM Modi Asks New BJP Rajya Sabha MPs To Focus On Parliament, Warns Against ‘Delhi’s Political Intrigues’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged first-time MPs to actively engage in parliamentary proceedings, maintain regular attendance, and draw lessons from both the Treasury and Opposition benches.
He also advised lawmakers to exercise restraint in their public comments, warning that statements made in the digital era remain on record and should uphold the dignity of public office.
The Prime Minister advised MPs to stay away from Delhi's political intrigues, use their office responsibly and remain connected with the public, particularly young people.
“Please stay far away from the political intrigues of Delhi,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly quipped during a breakfast meeting with 36 newly elected and crossover BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, including leaders who had recently joined the party from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress.
According to sources, PM Modi used the interactive session to offer first-time MPs a crash course on Parliamentary conduct. He spoke about their responsibilities, maintaining decorum inside and outside Parliament, engaging with people, and making the most of their tenure.
The new MPs included BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Rahul Sinha, Alka Singh, Satish Poonia, former AAP MPs Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha, Satish Pathak, Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh, and three Trinamool Congress MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and Prakash Chik Baraik.
“You are among the few people who have the privilege of sitting in Parliament. Many aspire to be where you are. Think about the responsibility you carry,” he told the MPs, according to sources. Prime Minister Modi reportedly said that everyone should work for the future and progress should be kept in mind while doing so.
He urged them to attend Parliament regularly, participate actively in debates, listen to both the Treasury and Opposition benches, and treat Parliament as “India's biggest university, as you have people coming from all corners of the country. All problems and solutions are here”.
He also encouraged them to understand Parliament history, explore its facilities and learn about its institutions during their first six months.
Highlighting the challenges of modern communication, PM Modi urged lawmakers to exercise caution online and on television. He advised them to avoid transferring parliamentary tensions into personal animosity, emphasising that “there is no need to speak angrily or shout” and that MPs should “calmly present your views on every issue”. He also called for maintaining dignity at all times and refraining from making disparaging comments on media platforms.
PM Modi advised MPs not to let the confrontations inside Parliament spill over into public life. "Be dignified. Don't carry the anxiety of the House outside. You don't have to badmouth people," he reportedly said, adding that every public statement is amplified by technology and leaves a permanent record. He reportedly underscored that with the technology available now, the comments that the MPs make now will follow them everywhere.
The Prime Minister also instructed MPs to use official letterheads exclusively for genuine public welfare purposes as “they could be misused”.
He also encouraged MPs to stay connected with people, especially the youth, including through non-political initiatives such as the Sansad Khel programme.
According to sources, PM Modi cautioned the MPs about life in the national capital, saying, “Delhi is a very dangerous place. Be careful whom you meet and associate with.”