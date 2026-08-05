US Revokes 28,000 Immigrant Trucking Licences: Indian Drivers Impacted

Impact On Indian Drivers

Indian-origin truckers, particularly from Punjab and Haryana, constitute one of the largest immigrant groups in the US trucking industry. Around 130,000 to 150,000 commercial drivers in the US are from Punjab and Haryana, according to North American Punjabi Truckers Association data cited by TOI. Many entered the industry over the past two decades, and they now own transport firms or work as long-haul commercial drivers.