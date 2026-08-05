Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) Sacks All Spokespersons in Major Organisational Overhaul

Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) dismissed all its party spokespersons on August 4, 2026, as part of a major organisational reshuffle.
Former MLC Vidya Chavan and party leader Mahesh Tapase have been appointed as interim spokespersons to represent the party's official stance.
Provincial President Shashikant Shinde approved the immediate cancellation of all previous spokesperson appointments.
Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (SP) dismissed all of its spokespersons late on Tuesday night, August 4, 2026.
The leadership named former MLC Vidya Chavan and party leader Mahesh Tapase as interim spokespersons until new appointments are finalised.
This abrupt cancellation of media roles forms part of a major organisational reshuffle that the NCP (SP) has undertaken over the past two weeks.
The Official Announcement
The party released an official directive on its X social media account detailing the immediate cancellation of spokesperson roles.
"With the approval of the party's Provincial President and former Minister Hon. Shri. Shashikant Shinde, effective immediately from today, August 4, 2026, all previous appointments to the position of party spokesperson are hereby canceled until further orders," the party stated.
The social media post also outlined the interim representation plan.
"Furthermore, during this period, former MLA Hon. Smt. Vidya Chavan and Shri. Mahesh Tapase will represent the party's official stance to the media as the party's authorised spokesperson. All concerned parties should take note of this," the statement informed.
Dissatisfaction Prompts Overhaul
The changes coincide with Provincial President Shashikant Shinde's statewide organisational tour. He is currently assessing party functioning to strengthen grassroots structures.
The party leadership was dissatisfied with the performance of several spokespersons, The Indian Express reported.
Instead of swapping out individuals, the leadership decided to completely disband and rebuild the spokesperson team.
Wider Leadership Changes
The spokesperson dismissal follows several other key appointments across the party's functional wings.
Maharashtra unit chief Shinde recently appointed Sushil Borde as the president of the NCP (SP) student wing.
The party also appointed Vishal Wakadkar as the new youth wing chief and named Ram Rathod to head its teachers' cell.