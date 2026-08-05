PM Modi Video Removal: Parliament Panel Warns Meta of Losing Safe Harbour

The committee, headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, described the brief removal of the Prime Minister's video as an "attack on democracy". The panel stated that the post represented not just the Prime Minister but the voice of 1.4 billion Indians. Dubey said, as per the sources, "If Facebook does not take action against those responsible in this matter, the Safe Harbour Clause will be removed. Mark Zuckerberg will have to apologise. Otherwise, a case may be filed."