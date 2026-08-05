Bombay High Court Urges Symbolic Immersion For Large Idols

The Bombay High Court Bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata directed the Maharashtra government to evaluate symbolic immersion for Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols exceeding six feet.
The proposed symbolic immersion involves dipping only the feet of large idols into water or using a smaller companion idol under six feet for immersion in artificial ponds.
Advocate General Dr Milind Sathe requested a two-to-three-year extension for a gradual transition, citing potential law and order issues and a shortage of natural clay.
The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to evaluate a symbolic immersion process for Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols exceeding six feet in height. A division Bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata issued the directive on Friday July 24 2026.
The Hindu reported that the proposed method involves ceremonially dipping only the feet of large idols into water. Authorities would then transport the structures to designated collection centres or recycling facilities.
The Bench is currently hearing a petition challenging the State's August 2025 policy. The existing framework permits the immersion of oversized PoP idols in natural waterbodies while restricting smaller idols to artificial ponds. The petitioners—a collective of clay idol makers—informed the court that current regulations remain inadequate. They argued the August 2025 policy fails to address the severe environmental degradation triggered by immersing massive PoP structures.
Alternative Immersion Proposals
Senior advocate Sanjeev Gorwadkar presented an alternative mitigation plan to the division Bench. He represents the Thane-based Shri Ganesh Murtikar Utkarsha Sastha.
The plan introduces a dual-idol system. Organizers would place a smaller companion figure under six feet next to the giant statue, allowing devotees to immerse only this smaller idol in an artificial tank. The Bench directed Advocate General Dr Milind Sathe to examine this option while adding that the State must persuade stakeholders to accept these measures.
State Pleads For Time
Advocate General Sathe requested a two-to-three-year extension to ensure a gradual transition. He cautioned that an abrupt ban might spark law and order issues noting that PoP usage holds a century-long history in the region though not at the current scale.
Justice Gadkari dismissed the security concerns stating that the maintenance of law and order is the duty of the state.
"But maintaining law and order is the duty of the State...how can you say like this?" he said.
A complete transition to clay requires about 4,500 metric tonnes of natural raw material, Sathe argued, while also adding that the petitioners, who manufacture clay idols, had commercial motives.
Justice Gadkari questioned this defense, asking if the government believed PoP did not harm waterbodies, or if it simply tolerated ecological degradation.
Sathe argued that government data shows that Ganesha structures taller than six feet dropped to 4,194 in 2025 from 7,863 in 2024. Devotees are choosing greener alternatives, meaning the state should proceed with its step-by-step strategy, he added.
Justice Khata refuted the argument and stated that the state must protect the environment despite the recent dip.
"It is good that people believe in God and worship, but if the activity is causing damage to the natural waterbodies isn't it the duty of the State to prevent it as far as possible and come up with a mechanism to avoid damage?" Khata said.
CPCB Guidelines Under Scrutiny
The court reprimanded the Central Pollution Control Board to which board advocate Abhinandan Vagyani replied that the body drafted its environmental instructions following judicial orders but lacked the legislative power to enforce them. These directives are therefore merely advisory, Vagyani said.
The Bench ordered Vagyani to review the stance and instructed him to present revised arguments on Tuesday July 28, 2026 when the court resumes hearing the case.