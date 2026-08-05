Abrogation Of Article 370 Was Decisive New Chapter: PM Modi

PM Modi marked seven years since Articles 370 and 35(A) were abrogated.
PM said the move transformed infrastructure, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports.
Modi linked the anniversary to Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s vision of national unity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), saying the 2019 decision opened “a decisive new chapter” for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and brought wide-ranging changes across the two Union Territories.
In a post on X, Modi said the constitutional measures taken on August 5, 2019, had expanded opportunities in sectors including infrastructure, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports. He also said the full application of the Constitution had extended rights to sections of society that had previously been denied them.
“Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh,” the Prime Minister said.
“Since then, the lives of the people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has expanded, opportunities in areas such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have grown. Be it the women or the marginalised communities, those who were denied their basic constitutional rights for decades have been empowered thanks to the full application of the Constitution of India,” he added.
Modi said this year’s anniversary carried additional significance as the country is commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose politics centred on national integration.
“5th August this year assumes even greater significance as this is the year our nation commemorates the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. His lifelong commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations. What he envisioned decades ago found historic fulfilment on 5th August 2019,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister also reiterated the Union government’s commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
“We reaffirm our commitment to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh and to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to dream big, achieve and contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat,” he said.
On August 5, 2019, the Centre moved to read down Articles 370 and 35(A), ending the special constitutional status enjoyed by the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Parliament also approved legislation dividing the state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Article 35(A) had allowed the former state legislature to define permanent residents and determine their rights in matters including land ownership and public employment.