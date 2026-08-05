MEA Rejects Pakistan's 'Youm-e-Istehsal' As 'Malicious Propaganda'

Referring to the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), he alleged that Pakistani security forces had resorted to "lethal violence, targeted killings and draconian bans" against peaceful civil rights protesters. He urged Pakistan to "stop the bloodshed in PoJK, take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terror networks operating from its soil, and immediately vacate all Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation."