MEA Says India-Myanmar Border Talks Continue Amid Territory Swap Reports

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The Ministry of External Affairs said India and Myanmar continue to discuss unresolved boundary issues through an established bilateral mechanism, responding to reports of a possible territorial exchange.

The India-Myanmar Border
MEA Says India-Myanmar Border Talks Continue Amid Territory Swap Reports | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • The MEA said India and Myanmar continue discussing unresolved boundary issues through an existing bilateral mechanism

  • The statement came in response to reports claiming the two countries were considering a territorial exchange

  • India said border management and boundary issues remain part of broader bilateral engagement with Myanmar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said India and Myanmar are continuing discussions on unresolved boundary issues, responding to reports suggesting the two countries could be considering a territorial exchange.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the issue is being discussed through an existing bilateral mechanism but declined to comment on media speculation.

"There is a mechanism between India and Myanmar to discuss unresolved boundary issues. Discussions under that mechanism are ongoing. I have nothing further to add," Jaiswal said.

His remarks came in response to questions on reports claiming India and Myanmar were exploring a territory swap to resolve longstanding border anomalies.

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Boundary Mechanism

India and Myanmar share a 1,643-km land border spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. While much of the boundary has been demarcated, certain stretches remain unresolved and are periodically reviewed through bilateral boundary mechanisms.

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The two countries have also stepped up cooperation in recent years on border management, security, connectivity and tackling cross-border insurgency.

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Earlier Engagement

The issue was also discussed during Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing's visit to India in June. Following the visit, the MEA said both sides reviewed cooperation on border management, security and connectivity, while reaffirming their commitment to maintaining peace and stability along the shared frontier.

India has consistently maintained that it remains engaged with Myanmar through institutional mechanisms to address outstanding boundary issues while advancing connectivity projects and broader bilateral cooperation.

The MEA's latest remarks indicate that discussions on pending boundary matters remain ongoing, but provide no confirmation that a territorial exchange is under consideration.

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