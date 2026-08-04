DGCA Launches Probe Into Air India Phuket-Delhi Turbulence Incident

The DGCA has launched an investigation after Air India Flight AI2379 encountered severe turbulence between Phuket and Delhi
Fifteen passengers and crew were injured, with seven passengers hospitalised and later visited by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu
The inquiry will examine weather conditions, crew response and operational procedures, amid growing concerns over climate-driven turbulence
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a detailed investigation after Air India Flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence on Monday, injuring 15 passengers and crew members.
The aircraft landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport after experiencing severe turbulence during the flight. According to the PIB, seven injured passengers were admitted to hospital, while the remaining injured passengers and crew received medical attention.
The DGCA has been directed to examine all aspects of the incident, including the prevailing weather conditions, operational procedures and the crew's handling of the situation. Air India has also been instructed to preserve all relevant records and submit the required reports as part of the investigation.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited the injured passengers admitted to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, where he reviewed their treatment with doctors, Air India officials, DGCA representatives and Ministry of Civil Aviation officials. According to the PIB, the minister directed that the medical condition of the injured passengers be monitored with updates every two hours and instructed the DGCA to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.
The turbulence struck while the aircraft was cruising from Phuket to Delhi, causing sudden movement inside the cabin. Emergency medical teams attended to the injured after the aircraft landed safely in the national capital.
Climate Change Raising Turbulence Risks
The incident comes amid growing concern among aviation experts over the increasing frequency of clear-air turbulence, a phenomenon that develops without visible storm clouds and is difficult for onboard weather radar to detect.
According to a report by Indian Express, Scientists say climate change is altering atmospheric wind patterns and increasing wind shear at cruising altitudes, making severe turbulence more frequent on many international air routes. Unlike turbulence associated with thunderstorms, clear-air turbulence often gives pilots little warning, making injuries more likely if passengers or crew are not restrained.
The AI2379 incident is the latest to draw attention to aviation safety as researchers warn that rising global temperatures are contributing to more frequent episodes of severe turbulence worldwide.