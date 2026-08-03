RSS Chief Bhagwat To Address Gen Z, Gen Alpha Students In Mumbai On August 6

Mohan Bhagwat to address Gen Z and Gen Alpha students in Mumbai on August 6.
Over 2,000 students from 100 cities to participate in youth-led conference discussions.
Event focuses on youth leadership, global unity and India’s development journey.
RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will address Gen Z and Gen Alpha students at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on August 6.
The event serves as the inaugural ceremony for the annual championship conference of the International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) as India Today reported. The organisation is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.
The conference, billed as one of the world's largest youth-led conferences, will host over 2,000 high school students aged 15 to 19 arriving from more than 100 cities across India to debate and deliberate on local, national and international issues.
The inaugural session will focus on the theme "The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way". The gathering comes at a time when young people are increasingly participating in conversations around democracy, leadership and nation-building.
Dialogue On Youth Leadership
The interaction arrives during a key phase of national development. IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah said effective leadership requires listening directly to the younger generation during this critical phase of India's journey.
Shah said, "Leadership is not only about guiding the next generation, but also listening to it. At this critical juncture in India's journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before."
He added, "I am grateful to Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji for accepting our invite to address this gathering at this critical juncture."
Fifteen Years Of IIMUN
Shah founded IIMUN in 2011. The organisation operates as a public affairs platform designed to propagate the concept of Bharat and train youth aged 11 to 19 for future leadership roles, with programmes led by people aged between 15 and 24.
IIMUN conducts 108 annual conferences alongside thousands of civic engagements and community interventions led by young people. Its operations span 275 Indian cities and 40 countries. The platform has reached more than 7.5 crore young people across 1,50,000 schools and colleges. Over the past 15 years, several participants and organisers have gone on to become elected representatives, civil servants, authors, lawyers, actors and business leaders.
The organisation has hosted 32 Heads of State, Nobel Laureates, Academy Award winners and over 34,000 distinguished speakers during its 15-year history.
The IIMUN advisory board includes several prominent individuals. Members include Ajay Piramal, Deepak Parekh, Nadir Godrej, Shashi Tharoor, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Karan Johar, former Chiefs of the Armed Forces and PT Usha.