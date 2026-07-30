Kangana Ranaut's 11 Most Controversial Remarks That Sparked Bollywood And Political Storms

A career defined by deadlines as much as performances

Kangana Ranaut's acting career may have earned her critical acclaim, but her public persona has increasingly been shaped by the statements she makes away from the camera. From taking on Bollywood's power structures to weighing in on politics, protests and social issues, she has built a reputation for speaking without filters and rarely backing away from controversy. Some of her remarks have gone on to influence larger conversations around nepotism and industry gatekeeping, while others have been criticised for being divisive, insensitive or needlessly provocative.