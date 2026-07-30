Kangana Ranaut's 11 Most Controversial Remarks That Sparked Bollywood And Political Storms

Kangana Ranaut's outspoken remarks have repeatedly sparked debates across Bollywood, politics and social media over the years.
From the nepotism debate to the latest "Generation Gutter" controversy, her statements have often generated nationwide backlash and discussion.
As an actor and now a Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut's public remarks continue to attract intense scrutiny and shape public discourse.
Kangana Ranaut has rarely shied away from saying exactly what she thinks, even if it means inviting criticism from every corner. Over the years, the actor-turned-politician has repeatedly found herself at the centre of public outrage for her remarks on Bollywood, politics, fellow actors and social issues.
Her latest comments targeting Gen Z protesters have once again reignited the debate over where outspoken opinions end and inflammatory rhetoric begins. As the controversy continues to dominate headlines, here's a look at some of Kangana Ranaut's most controversial remarks that have shaped her public image over the years.
1. Her Latest "Generation Gutter" Remarks On Gen Z Protesters
Kangana once again landed in controversy after reacting to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests through a series of Instagram Stories. The BJP MP described the protesters' language as "puke-inducing" and questioned their upbringing. Referring to them as "Generation Gutter", she also wrote that India was rooted in elegance and cultural sophistication while accusing the protesters of spreading "filth, garbage and ugliness". The remarks drew sharp criticism online, with many accusing her of insulting an entire generation rather than engaging with the issues being raised.
2. Calling Karan Johar The "Flag-Bearer Of Nepotism"
One of the defining moments of Kangana's career came during her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2017. Sitting across from Karan Johar, she labelled him the "flag-bearer of nepotism" and accused him of leading Bollywood's "movie mafia". The remark went far beyond celebrity gossip and triggered an industry-wide conversation about privilege, insider culture and opportunities for outsiders. Even years later, the debate around nepotism continues to be linked back to that interview.
3. Comparing Mumbai To Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
In 2020, amid her criticism of the Mumbai Police following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana said she felt more unsafe in Mumbai than in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The comparison sparked widespread outrage and political backlash in Maharashtra. The controversy escalated further after parts of her Mumbai office were demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, leading to a prolonged legal and political battle.
4. Saying Bollywood Is A "Gutter"
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana repeatedly alleged that Bollywood was riddled with drug abuse and claimed that a vast majority of people in the industry consumed narcotics. By describing the Hindi film industry as a "gutter", she intensified an already emotionally charged debate. Her statements divided opinion, with supporters praising her for speaking out while critics accused her of making sweeping allegations without evidence.
5. India's Independence Was "Bheekh"
Few of Kangana's remarks have generated as much political outrage as her claim that India received "bheekh" in 1947 and that the country achieved "real freedom" only in 2014. Historians, politicians and several public figures criticised the statement, arguing that it undermined the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle. The remark continues to resurface whenever discussions around political rhetoric intensify.
6. The ₹100 Farmers' Protest Remark
During the farmers' protests in 2020, Kangana claimed on social media that elderly women participating in the demonstrations could be hired for ₹100. The comment drew immediate outrage from farmers' organisations, activists and political leaders. Several legal complaints followed, with critics accusing her of insulting women who had become symbols of the protest movement.
7. Her "Bollywood Mafia" Claims
Beyond nepotism, Kangana has consistently alleged that a powerful "Bollywood mafia" works to isolate and silence actors who lack influential industry connections. According to her, organised lobbying and favouritism determine careers more than talent. While many outsiders acknowledged that power structures exist within the industry, others dismissed her claims as exaggerated and overly personalised.
8. Questioning Deepika Padukone's Mental Health Campaign
Kangana also faced criticism after questioning Deepika Padukone's mental health advocacy, suggesting that it functioned as a publicity exercise. Mental health professionals and social media users criticised the remarks, arguing that they trivialised conversations around depression and discouraged public awareness about mental illness.
9. Gandhi Jayanti Post That Sparked Political Debate
On Gandhi Jayanti in 2024, Kangana shared a social media post featuring former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri while writing that India "does not have fathers, it has sons." The post was widely interpreted as a slight against Mahatma Gandhi and triggered criticism from opposition leaders and several historians, who viewed it as an unnecessary attempt to revisit historical narratives.
10. Equality Is A "Delusion"
In 2025, Kangana argued on social media that the idea of universal human equality was a "delusion" that had produced "a generation of morons". Her comments quickly went viral and sparked debates about elitism, hierarchy and social values. While some supporters defended her broader point about merit and discipline, many others criticised the statement as dismissive and deeply divisive.
11. The Insider Versus Outsider Debate
Kangana has repeatedly maintained that she is among the few true outsiders to have built a successful Bollywood career without influential backing. Through interviews and social media posts, she has often contrasted her journey with that of actors from film families. While many credit her with bringing attention to the industry's gatekeeping culture, critics argue that her framing frequently overlooks the success of several other self-made actors and turns a larger structural issue into a deeply personal narrative.
A career defined by deadlines as much as performances
Kangana Ranaut's acting career may have earned her critical acclaim, but her public persona has increasingly been shaped by the statements she makes away from the camera. From taking on Bollywood's power structures to weighing in on politics, protests and social issues, she has built a reputation for speaking without filters and rarely backing away from controversy. Some of her remarks have gone on to influence larger conversations around nepotism and industry gatekeeping, while others have been criticised for being divisive, insensitive or needlessly provocative.
Now a Member of Parliament, Ranaut's words carry greater political weight than they once did, making every social media post and public statement subject to closer scrutiny. Whether viewed as fearless honesty or calculated provocation, her comments continue to dominate news cycles and social media discourse. If history is anything to go by, the latest "Generation Gutter" controversy is unlikely to be the last time Kangana Ranaut finds herself at the centre of a national conversation.