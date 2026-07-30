India: Epic Wild Stories Brings India’s Untold Wildlife Tales To Animal Planet Screens

More Indian wildlife documentaries to follow

Following Shared Spaces, the anthology will feature three more documentaries by celebrated Indian filmmakers. Wild Kashmir, directed by Malaika Vaz, journeys through Dachigam National Park to showcase one of the Himalayas' most remarkable ecosystems. My Otter Diary, directed by Sugandhi Gadadhar, documents the lives of smooth-coated otters along the Cauvery River and their relationship with nearby communities. Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney, honours legendary conservationist Satish Bhaskar and his lifelong work protecting India's sea turtles.