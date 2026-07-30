India: Epic Wild Stories Brings India’s Untold Wildlife Tales To Animal Planet Screens

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Beginning with Shared Spaces, the series explores wildlife conservation, human coexistence and the country's rich natural heritage across diverse ecosystems.

‘India: Epic Wild Stories’
A still from ‘India: Epic Wild Stories’ Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • India: Epic Wild Stories launches with six-part documentary Shared Spaces on Animal Planet.

  • Four acclaimed Indian filmmakers spotlight biodiversity, conservation and remarkable wildlife across India.

  • Monthly premieres explore Kashmir, the Cauvery River and India's endangered sea turtles.

India: Epic Wild Stories has been unveiled by Warner Bros. Discovery as a new documentary anthology on Animal Planet celebrating India's biodiversity through the work of acclaimed Indian filmmakers. The anthology will feature monthly premieres exploring the country's diverse ecosystems, wildlife and conservation efforts. Opening the series is Shared Spaces, a six-part documentary that examines the evolving relationship between people and wildlife across India.

Shared Spaces opens India: Epic Wild Stories anthology

The first instalment, Shared Spaces, is hosted by award-winning environmental journalist Bahar Dutt and filmed by Emmy-nominated wildlife filmmaker and four-time National Award-winning cinematographer Vijay Bedi. Travelling across different regions of the country, the series focuses on communities and conservationists adapting to changing environmental realities.

According to the official logline, the documentary explores stories of conflict, coexistence and hope while highlighting how humans and wildlife continue learning to survive together in increasingly shared habitats.

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More Indian wildlife documentaries to follow

Following Shared Spaces, the anthology will feature three more documentaries by celebrated Indian filmmakers. Wild Kashmir, directed by Malaika Vaz, journeys through Dachigam National Park to showcase one of the Himalayas' most remarkable ecosystems. My Otter Diary, directed by Sugandhi Gadadhar, documents the lives of smooth-coated otters along the Cauvery River and their relationship with nearby communities. Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney, honours legendary conservationist Satish Bhaskar and his lifelong work protecting India's sea turtles.

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Speaking about the initiative, Warner Bros. Discovery's Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids, South Asia, Sai Abishek, said India's natural heritage often remains underrepresented in mainstream entertainment. It was added that the anthology had been curated to showcase exceptional wildlife films offering authentic local perspectives while reinforcing Animal Planet's commitment to premium factual storytelling.

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Shared Spaces is now streaming on Animal Planet, while the remaining documentaries will premiere as part of the anthology's monthly rollout.

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