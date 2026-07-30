Mahaprabhu Jagannath Film Row: Supreme Court Defends Artistic Freedom, Clears Release Of Animated Film

"This will no way come in the way of devotion and reverence to Lord Jagannath. If there are such kinds of sensitivities and two-three people go on filing writ petitions, we will pass an order that in respect of Hindu Gods, Goddesses and mythology, let there be no art form in India. We can pass so in the interest of preserving peace…We don’t want such kind of thing. This is creativity. Every person has creativity," the court added.