SC Agrees to Hear Plea Challenging Release of Animated Film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea by the Odisha government challenging the release of animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' after it was granted screening clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The court noted the Odisha government's contention that the release would cause a law and order situation in the state.
Earlier, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan permitted the all-India release of the animated film on or after July 28 post Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities.
The plea was mentioned on Monday before the bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, which agreed to her the matter on Tuesday.