India can Eradicate Sickle Cell Disease Before 2047 Through Collective Efforts: President Murmu

Pragati Raina
Pragati Raina
Published at:

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed confidence that India would eradicate sickle cell disease well before its national target year of 2047

President Of India Droupadi Murmu
India can Eradicate Sickle Cell Disease Before 2047 Through Collective Efforts: President Murmu Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed confidence that India would eradicate sickle cell disease well before its national target year of 2047, underscoring the need for concerted efforts to raise awareness about the genetic blood disorder, particularly among tribal communities.

She was addressing a state-level programme in Omkareshwar on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were also present on the occasion.

“I am confident that with the collective strength and active participation of all states, we will certainly achieve our national goal of eliminating sickle cell disease from the country much before 2047,” the President said.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder in which red blood cells become sickle-shaped instead of their normal round form. The condition affects the flow of oxygen in the body and can cause pain, anaemia, infections and other health complications.

Murmu said studies have shown that the prevalence of sickle cell disease among tribal communities in India is several times higher than that in the general population.

“I would like to appeal from this platform to all state governments and officials that this disease should not be taken lightly because it is passed on from one generation to another. Efforts should be made to eradicate it completely because treatment is possible. This disease can be eliminated. Such a claim has come to light,” she said.

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Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are among the states with the highest prevalence of sickle cell disease among tribal populations in the country.

Observed annually on June 19, World Sickle Cell Day aims to raise awareness about the disease, promote timely screening and treatment, and improve the quality of life of those affected by the condition.

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