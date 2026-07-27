Greta Thunberg Backs Indian Student Movement, Says Their Struggle Is ‘Our Struggle’

Shvetank Maurya
Shvetank Maurya
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

Greta Thunberg voices support for Indian student protesters after 36-day NEET agitation ends with government assurances and key demands addressed

Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg
Summary of this article

  • Greta Thunberg backs Indian student movement, praising protests as symbols of people’s power.

  • NEET agitation ended after 36 days following government assurances and student demands.

  • Protesters sought accountability over paper leaks, compensation, and protection from legal action.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attended a weekend rally at London's Trafalgar Square to celebrate the victory of the Indian student movement. The SFI organised the gathering. Thunberg showed solidarity with the Indian youth and said the movement has also given hope to young people around the world. 

"The Indian student protest has made us all proud! They have given us hope! They show what we can accomplish when people come together and resist. They show the true meaning of people's power." Thunberg told as reported by HT.

"The Indian students' struggle for justice and the broader struggle for democracy and liberation is also our struggle. So we all have to come together now and rise up in solidarity with India." She added.

Resignation Ends Student Protest

The agitation ended rapidly. After 36 days of demonstrations, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25, 2026. He took responsibility for the NEET UG paper leak in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister. However, Pradhan departed without issuing an apology and termed the student demonstrations "anti-national".

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leadership subsequently met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The ministers assured them that the government would fulfil all pending requests.

Related Content
PM Modi Worked to Promote Sports and Physical Education through NEP: Pradhan - PTI
Cockroach Janata Party - null
Protesters raise slogans during the Cockroach Janta Party-led demonstration - Outlook India
Protest in Kolkata - CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Social Media

These remaining demands included maximum compensation for the families of students who died by suicide due to the leak. The government also agreed to pursue no police or legal cases against protesters. Following these guarantees, the CJP officially called off the protest and urged volunteers and students to head home.

PM Modi Worked to Promote Sports and Physical Education through NEP: Pradhan - PTI
Global Media Turns Spotlight On CJP Movement After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

By Outlook News Desk

Origins Of The Agitation

The unrest began in June 2026. The online outfit Cockroach Janta Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk led the student demonstrations.

Their primary objective was clear. Protesters demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They held him accountable for the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday announced the setting up of a fast-track court. This judicial setup was intended to investigate the NEET paper leak. Despite this, the protests gained momentum daily.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories