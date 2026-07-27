Greta Thunberg Backs Indian Student Movement, Says Their Struggle Is ‘Our Struggle’

Greta Thunberg backs Indian student movement, praising protests as symbols of people’s power.
NEET agitation ended after 36 days following government assurances and student demands.
Protesters sought accountability over paper leaks, compensation, and protection from legal action.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attended a weekend rally at London's Trafalgar Square to celebrate the victory of the Indian student movement. The SFI organised the gathering. Thunberg showed solidarity with the Indian youth and said the movement has also given hope to young people around the world.
"The Indian student protest has made us all proud! They have given us hope! They show what we can accomplish when people come together and resist. They show the true meaning of people's power." Thunberg told as reported by HT.
"The Indian students' struggle for justice and the broader struggle for democracy and liberation is also our struggle. So we all have to come together now and rise up in solidarity with India." She added.
Resignation Ends Student Protest
The agitation ended rapidly. After 36 days of demonstrations, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25, 2026. He took responsibility for the NEET UG paper leak in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister. However, Pradhan departed without issuing an apology and termed the student demonstrations "anti-national".
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leadership subsequently met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The ministers assured them that the government would fulfil all pending requests.
These remaining demands included maximum compensation for the families of students who died by suicide due to the leak. The government also agreed to pursue no police or legal cases against protesters. Following these guarantees, the CJP officially called off the protest and urged volunteers and students to head home.
Origins Of The Agitation
The unrest began in June 2026. The online outfit Cockroach Janta Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk led the student demonstrations.
Their primary objective was clear. Protesters demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They held him accountable for the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday announced the setting up of a fast-track court. This judicial setup was intended to investigate the NEET paper leak. Despite this, the protests gained momentum daily.