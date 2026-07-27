India's Weightlifting Factory Delivers Again As Raja Muthupandi Wins Silver
India's Raja Muthupandi marked his Commonwealth Games debut in style by clinching the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting event in Glasgow. The Tamil Nadu lifter registered a combined total of 286kg, producing a strong display across both the snatch and clean & jerk disciplines to secure India's third weightlifting medal of the Games. Muthupandi successfully lifted 126kg in the snatch before recovering from an opening clean & jerk failure to register a Games-record 160kg lift, though an ambitious final attempt at 170kg proved unsuccessful. His silver came on a memorable day for Indian weightlifting, with Mirabai Chanu winning gold and Rishikanta Singh also claiming silver, boosting India's medal tally and reaffirming the country's strength in the sport at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
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