India's Weightlifting Factory Delivers Again As Raja Muthupandi Wins Silver

India's Raja Muthupandi marked his Commonwealth Games debut in style by clinching the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting event in Glasgow. The Tamil Nadu lifter registered a combined total of 286kg, producing a strong display across both the snatch and clean & jerk disciplines to secure India's third weightlifting medal of the Games. Muthupandi successfully lifted 126kg in the snatch before recovering from an opening clean & jerk failure to register a Games-record 160kg lift, though an ambitious final attempt at 170kg proved unsuccessful. His silver came on a memorable day for Indian weightlifting, with Mirabai Chanu winning gold and Rishikanta Singh also claiming silver, boosting India's medal tally and reaffirming the country's strength in the sport at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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Muthupandi Raja glasgow cwg 2026 weightlifting highlights
India's Muthupandi Raja celebrates after wining silver medal in the men 65 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Muthupandi Raja glasgow cwg 2026 weightlifting
From left, silver medalist India's Muthupandi Raja, gold medalist Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil and Bronze medalist Papua New Guinea Baru Morea hold their medals on the podium for the men's 65 kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Muthupandi Raja glasgow cwg 2026 weightlifting podium pics
Malaysia's gold medallist Muhamad Aznil Bidin, centre, India's silver medallist Raja Muthupandi, left, and Papua New Guinea’s bronze medallist Morea Baru during the men's 65kg weightlifting final at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Muthupandi Raja glasgow cwg 2026
Malaysia's gold medallist Muhamad Aznil Bidin, centre, India's silver medallist Raja Muthupandi, left, and Papua New Guinea’s bronze medallist Morea Baru during the men's 65kg weightlifting final at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Muthupandi Raja glasgow cwg 2026 weightlifting silver medallist
India's Raja Muthupandi secures a silver medal during the men's 65kg weightlifting final at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Muthupandi Raja glasgow cwg weightlifting highlights-
India's Muthupandi Raja competes in the men 65 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Indias Muthupandi Raja competes in the men 65 kilogram glasgow cwg 2026 weightlifting
India's Muthupandi Raja competes in the men 65 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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glasgow cwg 2026 weightlifting highlights-Muhamad Aznil
Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil competes in the men 65 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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glasgow cwg 2026 weightlifting highlights-Papua New Guinea Baru Morea
Papua New Guinea Baru Morea competes in the men 65 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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