India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Athletics Campaign Begins With High Jump, Hurdles And Long Jump In Focus

India's athletics campaign begins on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, with multiple medal events and qualification rounds in Glasgow
Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and Tejas Shirse headline India's medal hopes in high jump and 110m hurdles
Murali Sreeshankar and Gurindervir Singh also begin their campaigns, aiming to boost India's athletics medal tally
India's athletics campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games gets underway on Monday in Glasgow, with several of the country's biggest track and field stars aiming to make an early impact.
After a productive opening phase of the Games that saw the Indian contingent collect medals in weightlifting, the spotlight now shifts to Scotstoun Stadium, where India's jumpers, sprinters and hurdlers will begin their quest for podium finishes. With multiple finals and qualification events lined up, Day 5 could prove to be a defining one for Indian athletics.
Leading the charge will be Sarvesh Kushare and Tejaswin Shankar in the men's high jump final. Kushare arrives in Glasgow after becoming the first Indian high jumper to qualify for a World Athletics Championships final, where he finished sixth, while Tejaswin remains India's first-ever Commonwealth Games high jump medallist after claiming bronze in Birmingham in 2022.
Their experience and recent form make them genuine medal contenders as India looks to open its athletics medal account.
Another athlete attracting significant attention is Tejas Shirse, who has emerged as one of India's brightest sprint hurdles prospects. The national record holder recently clocked 13.27 seconds in the men's 110m hurdles before winning gold at the Inter-State Championships, making him one of India's strongest hopes on the track. Shirse will first compete in the heats, with a place in the final up for grabs later in the day.
India will also have representation in the men's long jump, where Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan begin their qualification campaigns. Sreeshankar, one of India's most consistent field athletes in recent years, will be targeting a place in the medal round and hopes to add another major international medal to his growing collection.
Meanwhile, Gurindervir Singh, India's fastest man, starts his campaign in the men's 100m heats after rewriting the national record earlier this season.
With medal prospects spread across high jump, hurdles and long jump, Monday marks India's biggest athletics test of the Games so far. A strong start on the track and in the field would not only boost India's medal tally but also build momentum ahead of marquee events later in the week, including Neeraj Chopra's much-anticipated javelin competition.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: India Athletics (All timings in IST)
Athletics & Para Athletics
2:40 PM: Men's 100m Heat 4 – Gurindervir Singh
3:00 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group A – Murali Sreeshankar
3:55 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Tejas Shirse
4:20 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group B – Lokesh Sathyanathan
11:25 PM: Men's High Jump Final – Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare & Tejaswin Shankar
11:35 PM: Women's Shot Put F57 Final – Shilpa Shyla & Sharmila
01:57 AM: Men's 100m T38 Final – Rakeshbhai Bhatt & Shreyansh Trivedi
Men's 110m Hurdles Final
Following Mirabai Chanu's gold and India's weightlifting success, the athletics contingent now has the opportunity to carry that momentum onto the Commonwealth stage.