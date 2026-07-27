India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Athletics Campaign Begins With High Jump, Hurdles And Long Jump In Focus

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

India begins its Commonwealth Games 2026 athletics campaign today. Check the full preview, key athletes, medal hopes, schedule, and what to expect from the Indian contingent in Glasgow

India At Commonwealth Games 2026
Sarvesh Kushare performing during an event. Photo: insta/afiindia_official
Summary of this article

  • India's athletics campaign begins on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, with multiple medal events and qualification rounds in Glasgow

  • Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and Tejas Shirse headline India's medal hopes in high jump and 110m hurdles

  • Murali Sreeshankar and Gurindervir Singh also begin their campaigns, aiming to boost India's athletics medal tally

India's athletics campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games gets underway on Monday in Glasgow, with several of the country's biggest track and field stars aiming to make an early impact.

After a productive opening phase of the Games that saw the Indian contingent collect medals in weightlifting, the spotlight now shifts to Scotstoun Stadium, where India's jumpers, sprinters and hurdlers will begin their quest for podium finishes. With multiple finals and qualification events lined up, Day 5 could prove to be a defining one for Indian athletics.

Leading the charge will be Sarvesh Kushare and Tejaswin Shankar in the men's high jump final. Kushare arrives in Glasgow after becoming the first Indian high jumper to qualify for a World Athletics Championships final, where he finished sixth, while Tejaswin remains India's first-ever Commonwealth Games high jump medallist after claiming bronze in Birmingham in 2022.

Their experience and recent form make them genuine medal contenders as India looks to open its athletics medal account.

Another athlete attracting significant attention is Tejas Shirse, who has emerged as one of India's brightest sprint hurdles prospects. The national record holder recently clocked 13.27 seconds in the men's 110m hurdles before winning gold at the Inter-State Championships, making him one of India's strongest hopes on the track. Shirse will first compete in the heats, with a place in the final up for grabs later in the day.

Related Content
Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won the silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver with a combined lift of 203kg in 2022. - X (@NBirenSingh)
India's Jhandu Kumar celebrates his bronze medal won in the men's heavy weight para power lifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
The team from India arrives onstage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 23, 2026 - (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar - X

India will also have representation in the men's long jump, where Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan begin their qualification campaigns. Sreeshankar, one of India's most consistent field athletes in recent years, will be targeting a place in the medal round and hopes to add another major international medal to his growing collection.

Meanwhile, Gurindervir Singh, India's fastest man, starts his campaign in the men's 100m heats after rewriting the national record earlier this season.

With medal prospects spread across high jump, hurdles and long jump, Monday marks India's biggest athletics test of the Games so far. A strong start on the track and in the field would not only boost India's medal tally but also build momentum ahead of marquee events later in the week, including Neeraj Chopra's much-anticipated javelin competition.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: India Athletics (All timings in IST)

Athletics & Para Athletics

  • 2:40 PM: Men's 100m Heat 4 – Gurindervir Singh

  • 3:00 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group A – Murali Sreeshankar

  • 3:55 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Tejas Shirse

  • 4:20 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group B – Lokesh Sathyanathan

  • 11:25 PM: Men's High Jump Final – Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare & Tejaswin Shankar

  • 11:35 PM: Women's Shot Put F57 Final – Shilpa Shyla & Sharmila

  • 01:57 AM: Men's 100m T38 Final – Rakeshbhai Bhatt & Shreyansh Trivedi

  • Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Following Mirabai Chanu's gold and India's weightlifting success, the athletics contingent now has the opportunity to carry that momentum onto the Commonwealth stage.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories