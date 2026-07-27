Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Gurindervir Singh and jumper Murali Sreeshankar headline India's athletics campaign as track and field events officially get underway in Glasgow
Weightlifting powerhouse Bindyarani Devi eyes another medal for India
Boxers Sachin Siwach, Ankush, and Sakshi take center stage in crucial Round of 16 bouts
As Day 5 of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games unfolds across the Scottish Event Campus and surrounding venues, the Indian contingent faces a critical juncture to expand its momentum across multiple disciplines.
With track and field events officially getting underway, the competitive focus shifts squarely onto elite speedsters, jumpers, and seasoned campaigners ready to make a definitive mark on the international stage.
Adding immense firepower to the track events, star sprinter Gurindervir Singh heads into the heats following a historic campaign where he shattered the national record with a blistering 10.09-second run at the Federation Cup. By dipping below the 10.10-second barrier, India's fastest man arrives in Glasgow in peak form, carrying immense expectations to shake up the 100m field.
At the forefront of India's technical campaign is star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who steps into the qualifying pits aiming to secure an automatic spot in the finals and set a strong tone for the athletics squad.
Later in the program, multi-talented national star Tejaswin Shankar anchors a formidable Indian challenge in the men's high jump final alongside Sarvesh Kushare and Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, with the trio eyeing a strong podium finish.
Away from the track, the iron game takes center stage once again as proven powerhouse Bindyarani Devi steps up on the weightlifting platform. Following inspiring medal-winning exploits earlier in the week by compatriots like Mirabai Chanu and Rishikanta Singh, Devi looks to add another prestigious medal to India's burgeoning tally through her exceptional clean and jerk prowess.
Meanwhile, the action extends to the high-intensity environment of the boxing ring, where a talented group of Indian pugilists take center stage for crucial Round of 16 encounters. Seasoned competitors like Sachin Siwach —who advanced to the pre-quarterfinals following a thrilling 4-1 split decision win over Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh—and Ankush look to leverage their technical precision and tactical discipline to navigate tough preliminary hurdles.
They are joined by rising star Sakshi, who arrives in peak form after becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup in Astana last year and defeating world champions to secure her spot, bringing fierce determination to her bantamweight bout. Each of these fighters aims to punch their ticket deeper into the tournament, carrying the hopes of the contingent as they battle for a coveted spot in the medal rounds.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Indians In Action (All timings in IST)
Athletics & Para Athletics
2:40 PM: Men's 100m Heat 4 – Gurindervir Singh
3:00 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group A – Murali Sreeshankar
3:55 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Tejas Shirse
4:20 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group B – Lokesh Sathyanathan
11:25 PM: Men's High Jump Final – Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare & Tejaswin Shankar
11:35 PM: Women's Shot Put F57 Final – Shilpa Shyla & Sharmila
01:57 AM: Men's 100m T38 Final – Rakeshbhai Bhatt & Shreyansh Trivedi
Men's 110m Hurdles Final
Weightlifting
5:30 PM: Women's 53kg Final – Gyaneshwari Yadav (Medal Ceremony: 07:30 PM)
8:00 PM: Women's 58kg Final – Bindyarani Devi (Medal Ceremony: 09:45 PM)
12:30 AM: Men's 79kg Final – Ajay Babu (Medal Ceremony: 02:33 AM)
Boxing
4:45 PM: Men's 60kg Round of 16 – Sachin Siwach (IND) vs William Hewitt (ENG)
6:00 PM: Men's 80kg Round of 16 – Ankush (IND) vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua)
10:30 PM: Women's 51kg Round of 16 – Sakshi (IND) vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana)
01:00 AM: Men's 70kg Round of 16 – Sumit (IND) vs Jon McConnel (N. Ireland)
Gymnastics
6:15 PM: Women's Individual Gymnastics Vault Final – Protishtha Samanta (Medal Ceremony from 07:11 PM)
Lawn Bowls & Team Sports
12:00 PM: Women's Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball – India vs Nigeria
10:05 PM: Men's Singles Sectional Play – Kenya vs India
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Live Streaming Details
Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland.
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.