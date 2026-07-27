Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 Recap: Mirabai Chanu Clinches Historic Gold As Weightlifters Lead India's Medal Charge

Weightlifting legends Mirabai Chanu bagged gold while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi claimed silver medals
Boxers Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh secured impressive Round of 16 wins
Tough outings across lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics, and wheelchair basketball saw Indian athletes face tough results
Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 proved to be an immensely successful and thrilling outing for the Indian contingent in Glasgow, headlined by phenomenal golden heroics and impressive podium finishes on the weightlifting platform.
Indian weightlifters delivered a masterclass, spearheading the nation's medal charge with three stellar triumphs. Weightlifting legend Saikhom Mirabai Chanu seized India's first gold medal of the multi-sport extravaganza, putting up a record-shattering total of 190kg in the women's 48kg category to script history by completing a magnificent hat-trick of consecutive Commonwealth Games titles.
Building on this momentum, the men's division saw exceptional grit. Chanambam Rishikanta Singh powered his way to a brilliant silver medal in the men's 60kg final, displaying phenomenal execution across the snatch and clean and jerk segments.
Later in the evening, fellow weightlifter Raja Muthupandi added another silver to India's tally in the men's 65kg category, showcasing remarkable resilience with a combined total of 286kg to seal a proud podium placement.
Beyond the weightlifting arena, Indian athletes experienced mixed fortunes across various disciplines. In the swimming pool, the men's 4x200m freestyle relay quartet comprising Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, and Dhakshan Shashikumar delivered a strong performance
After finishing third in their heats to secure qualification, the team returned in the evening session to battle a world-class field and finish a commendable sixth in the final.
The boxing ring witnessed high-voltage drama as Indian pugilists stepped into the Round of 16. Preeti Pawar secured a dominant victory over Malawi's Deborah Mtenje via referee stops contest (RSC) in the women's 54kg division.
She was joined by Jadumani Singh, who put on a tactical masterclass to defeat Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the men's 55kg class. However, it was heartbreak for Aditya Pratap Yadav, who narrowly lost a closely contested men's 65kg bout 2-3 to Uganda's Nuhu Batte.
Meanwhile, lawn bowls action brought tough challenges for the contingent. The women's pairs duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh suffered a narrow 0-3 defeat in tiebreaks against Namibia before staging a fierce battle against England, ultimately falling short in a tense tiebreak finish to bow out of competition.
In men's singles sectional play, Putul Sonowal faced a hard-fought defeat against Malta's Shaun James Parnis. Elsewhere, artistic gymnast Tapan Mohanty finished 15th overall in a competitive men's all-around final, and the women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball team fought valiantly before dropping their pool encounter 4-21 against Scotland.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Day 4 Results
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu: Won gold in the Women's 48kg category.
Rishikanta Singh: Won silver in the Men's 60kg category.
Raja Muthupandi: Won silver in the Men's 65kg category.
Swimming
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Team (Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar): Finished third in the heats to qualify for the final, where they ultimately finished sixth.
Lawn Bowls
Women's Pairs (Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Singh): Lost 0-3 in tiebreaks to Namibia in Sectional Play.
Women's Pairs (Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Singh): Lost to England in Sectional Play, resulting in elimination from the competition.
Men's Singles (Putul Sonowal): Lost to Malta's Shaun James Parnis in Sectional Play.
Artistic Gymnastics
Tapan Mohanty: Finished 15th in the Men's All-Around Final.
Wheelchair Basketball
Women's 3x3 Team: Lost 4-21 to Scotland in Pool B.