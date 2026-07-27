Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 Recap: Mirabai Chanu Clinches Historic Gold As Weightlifters Lead India's Medal Charge

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Saikhom Mirabai Chanu led India's golden charge on Day 4 by dominating the women's 48kg weightlifting category to secure a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games title. She was brilliantly supported on the podium by compatriots Chanambam Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 Recap Mirabai Chanu Rishikanta Singh Raja Muthupandi
India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Summary of this article

  • Weightlifting legends Mirabai Chanu bagged gold while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi claimed silver medals

  • Boxers Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh secured impressive Round of 16 wins

  • Tough outings across lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics, and wheelchair basketball saw Indian athletes face tough results

Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 proved to be an immensely successful and thrilling outing for the Indian contingent in Glasgow, headlined by phenomenal golden heroics and impressive podium finishes on the weightlifting platform.

Indian weightlifters delivered a masterclass, spearheading the nation's medal charge with three stellar triumphs. Weightlifting legend Saikhom Mirabai Chanu seized India's first gold medal of the multi-sport extravaganza, putting up a record-shattering total of 190kg in the women's 48kg category to script history by completing a magnificent hat-trick of consecutive Commonwealth Games titles.

Building on this momentum, the men's division saw exceptional grit. Chanambam Rishikanta Singh powered his way to a brilliant silver medal in the men's 60kg final, displaying phenomenal execution across the snatch and clean and jerk segments.

Later in the evening, fellow weightlifter Raja Muthupandi added another silver to India's tally in the men's 65kg category, showcasing remarkable resilience with a combined total of 286kg to seal a proud podium placement.

Beyond the weightlifting arena, Indian athletes experienced mixed fortunes across various disciplines. In the swimming pool, the men's 4x200m freestyle relay quartet comprising Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, and Dhakshan Shashikumar delivered a strong performance

Related Content
Glasgow: India's Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. She clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg category. - PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
From left, silver medalist Nigeria's Ruth Asuquo Nyong, gold medalist India's Mirabai Chanu and bronze medalist Malaysia's Irene Jane Henry celebrate on the podium for the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting, during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Mirabai Chanu lifting weight at the Paris Olympics. - File/AP Photo
Mirabai Chanu hasn't competed since finishing fourth at the Paris Olympic Games. - X/Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

After finishing third in their heats to secure qualification, the team returned in the evening session to battle a world-class field and finish a commendable sixth in the final.

The boxing ring witnessed high-voltage drama as Indian pugilists stepped into the Round of 16. Preeti Pawar secured a dominant victory over Malawi's Deborah Mtenje via referee stops contest (RSC) in the women's 54kg division.

She was joined by Jadumani Singh, who put on a tactical masterclass to defeat Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the men's 55kg class. However, it was heartbreak for Aditya Pratap Yadav, who narrowly lost a closely contested men's 65kg bout 2-3 to Uganda's Nuhu Batte.

Meanwhile, lawn bowls action brought tough challenges for the contingent. The women's pairs duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh suffered a narrow 0-3 defeat in tiebreaks against Namibia before staging a fierce battle against England, ultimately falling short in a tense tiebreak finish to bow out of competition.

In men's singles sectional play, Putul Sonowal faced a hard-fought defeat against Malta's Shaun James Parnis. Elsewhere, artistic gymnast Tapan Mohanty finished 15th overall in a competitive men's all-around final, and the women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball team fought valiantly before dropping their pool encounter 4-21 against Scotland.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Day 4 Results

Weightlifting

  • Mirabai Chanu: Won gold in the Women's 48kg category.

  • Rishikanta Singh: Won silver in the Men's 60kg category.

  • Raja Muthupandi: Won silver in the Men's 65kg category.

Swimming

  • Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Team (Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar): Finished third in the heats to qualify for the final, where they ultimately finished sixth.

Lawn Bowls

  • Women's Pairs (Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Singh): Lost 0-3 in tiebreaks to Namibia in Sectional Play.

  • Women's Pairs (Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Singh): Lost to England in Sectional Play, resulting in elimination from the competition.

  • Men's Singles (Putul Sonowal): Lost to Malta's Shaun James Parnis in Sectional Play.

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Tapan Mohanty: Finished 15th in the Men's All-Around Final.

Wheelchair Basketball

  • Women's 3x3 Team: Lost 4-21 to Scotland in Pool B.

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