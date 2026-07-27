A Story Of Grit: Raja Muthupandi Clinches Silver To Continue India's Weightlifting Dominance In Commonwealth Games 2026

Raja Muthupandi secured a silver medal with a combined total of 286kg in the men's 65kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2026
Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamed claimed the gold with a Games Record total of 299kg
Muthupandi's podium finish marks a triumphant career comeback following years of injury and resilience
Raja Muthupandi delivered a brilliant performance in the men's 65kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing the silver medal with a combined total of 286kg. Having safely posted a clean 126kg lift in the snatch portion, Muthupandi turned his focus toward a heavy clean and jerk sequence.
Though he suffered an early setback by failing on his first attempt at 158kg, he roared back immediately with a superb, successful lift of 160kg. This crucial lift temporarily pushed him to the lead, though formidable challengers like Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru and Malaysian superstar Aznil Muhamad still had attempts remaining.
As the gripping finale unfolded, Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamed ultimately captured the gold medal with a stunning Games Record combined lift of 299kg. Nevertheless, Muthupandi's impressive effort cemented a stellar runner-up finish, earning India its fourth overall medal of the Games and sealing a proud podium placement
Who Is Raja Muthupandi?
Born on January 12, 2000, in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, Muthupandi represents Indian Railways and trains out of Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh. His rise through the ranks features notable triumphs, starting with medals at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth/Junior Championships, followed by national titles in 2019 and 2022.
He further etched his name in the record books during the 2024 National Championships in Himachal Pradesh, where he clinched gold and broke national records in the men's 61kg category with a 289kg total (124kg snatch, 165kg clean & jerk).
His journey has been defined by immense resilience, having overcome a severe right elbow ligament tear sustained at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships that required surgery and a lengthy rehab.
After narrowly missing qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he bounced back profoundly—claiming a silver medal at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships with a personal-best 296kg total (128kg snatch + 168kg clean & jerk) and placing 9th at the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Førde, Norway, with a 299kg total.
Now adding a Commonwealth Games silver to his resume, Muthupandi stands firmly as one of India's premier male lifters.
India At Commonwealth Games: Medalists So Far
India's campaign at the Glasgow Games has witnessed strong early momentum, anchored heavily by stellar exploits on the weightlifting platform and iron grit. Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar first opened the country's account with a bronze medal, before weightlifter Rishikanta Singh claimed a brilliant silver in the men's 60kg division.
Legendary stalwart Saikhom Mirabai Chanu then seized India's maiden gold in the women's 48kg category with a record-shattering total of 190kg, completing a phenomenal hat-trick of successive Commonwealth Games titles. With Muthupandi's silver adding to this burgeoning tally, the Indian contingent sits proudly on four medals, setting a robust tone for the rest of the multi-sport extravaganza.