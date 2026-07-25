Who Is Jhandu Kumar? Meet The E-Rickshaw Driver Who Won India's First Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal

Jhandu Kumar won India's first medal at Commonwealth Games 2026 with a bronze in para powerlifting
The Bihar lifter rose from driving an e-rickshaw to standing on the Commonwealth Games podium
He sold his e-rickshaw to fund his career before achieving Commonwealth Games glory
India's wait for its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 ended thanks to an extraordinary story of perseverance. Jhandu Kumar, a para powerlifter from Bihar's Nalanda district, clinched the bronze medal in the men's heavyweight event with 130.9 points, missing silver by just 0.1 point.
But the medal was only part of the story. A few years ago, Kumar was driving an e-rickshaw and selling vegetables to support his family. Today, he stands on the Commonwealth Games podium, proving that determination can outweigh even the toughest circumstances.
The Event: India's First Medal Arrives in Para Powerlifting
Competing in Group B, Jhandu announced himself with a successful 181kg opening lift before improving to 190kg on his second attempt, taking his score to 130.9 points. Sensing an opportunity to challenge for an even higher finish, he attempted 196kg on his final lift but fell short.
Even so, his second lift proved decisive as he secured the bronze medal, opening India's account at Glasgow 2026. England's Matthew Harding claimed silver with 131.0 points, while Nigeria's Riluwan Idris won gold on 132.8 points, leaving Kumar just a fraction away from silver.
Jadumani's impressive victory also came amid a strong start for India's boxing contingent, with Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain already assured of at least a bronze medal after receiving a direct bye into the women's 75kg semifinals under the Commonwealth Games boxing format.
What Happened Before the Podium?
Jhandu's journey to Glasgow is one of Indian sport's most inspiring stories. Struck by polio at the age of five, he initially tried para athletics before discovering powerlifting.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when his family's vegetable business was affected, he drove an e-rickshaw to make ends meet while continuing to train every evening. In 2023, he made a life-changing decision by selling his e-rickshaw to finance his competitive career and travel to national championships.
The gamble eventually paid off. His performances caught the attention of Paralympic medallist and coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu, earning him a place at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar.
Since then, Kumar has captured a bronze medal at the Asia-Oceania Open Championships, won gold at the Khelo India Para Games, set the national record with a 206kg lift, and finished sixth at the 2025 World Championships before arriving in Glasgow.
What's Next?
At just 26 years old, Jhandu has made it clear that the Commonwealth Games bronze is only a milestone. His bigger target is the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, where he hopes to convert years of sacrifice into a Paralympic medal. With his national record already standing at 206kg and training lifts reportedly touching 210kg, the Bihar lifter believes his best is still to come.
India's Para Powerlifting Campaign & Live Streaming
India fielded a strong para powerlifting contingent in Glasgow, with Jhandu Kumar and Sudhir representing the country in the men's heavyweight event. While Jhandu delivered India's first medal of the Games, defending champion Sudhir narrowly missed the podium after an ambitious final attempt.
Commonwealth Games 2026 events are being live streamed on Sony LIV, with selected competitions available on the Sony Sports Network in India.