India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Tejaswin Shankar

Tejaswin Shankar will be one to watch out at the CWG 2026
The 27-year-old has won a bronze medal in the high jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Tejaswin had initially aspired to be a fast bowler
Glasgow is preparing to welcome an exhilarating edition of the Commonwealth Games, a multi-sport event scheduled from July 23 to August 2, 2026. This event holds significant importance for India, which has achieved remarkable success in previous editions.
Even in the absence of medal-heavy sports like wrestling, badminton, and table tennis, a number of Olympic and world medallists are anticipated to lead India's efforts.
One such athlete that could be in the medal reckoning is Tejaswin Shankar. Recognized as one of India's top track and field athletes, this 27-year-old has achieved remarkable success in both the high jump and decathlon, breaking national records and securing medals at major international events.
Tejaswin Shankar Factfile
Tejaswin was born on December 21, 1998, in Saket, New Delhi, into a family that cherished cricket, and he initially aspired to be a fast bowler. He attended Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, where a physical education teacher motivated him to engage in athletics to enhance his speed and agility for cricket. This transition indicated a major milestone in his life. Tejaswin quickly recognized his aptitude for high jumping, achieving remarkable success in school competitions before fully committing to athletics.
His path was influenced by personal challenges from a young age. In 2014, he faced the loss of his father, Harishankar due to blood cancer. Nevertheless, he persevered in athletics with the unwavering support of his mother, Lakshmi, and made steady advancements through the junior levels.
Tejaswin's achievements in the high jump secured him a four-year athletics scholarship to Kansas State University in the United States in 2017. There, he pursued a degree in accounting and finance while participating in the NCAA circuit.
In 2018, he established the Indian outdoor high jump record at 2.29m and the indoor national record at 2.28m, achievements that continue to rank among the best performances by an Indian athlete in this discipline.
Tejaswin's Success At CWG
Tejaswin has not only excelled in the decathlon but has also established himself as one of India's leading high jumpers. He secured a bronze medal in the high jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, making him one of the select few Indian athletes to earn a medal at the Games. Earlier in his career, he achieved gold at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games.
After securing a medal in the high jump at the Commonwealth Games, the Indian athlete will look to achieve another international podium finish as he progresses in his journey to become one of Asia's top combined events athletes.