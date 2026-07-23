India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Neeraj Chopra

Commonwealth Games 2026 gets underway in Glasgow, Scotland
The 2026 Games is a truncated one with India sending a 125-member contingent
Neeraj Chopra will be India's best bet to win a medal at the Games
The stage is set for another edition of the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to occur from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, Scotland. India will be represented by a 125-member team at this multi-sport event, featuring prominent athletes such as Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Sreeshankar Murali, Jaismine Lamboria, among others.
Although the Commonwealth Games (CWG) continues to be a highly esteemed multi-sport event for India, the 2026 edition is significantly reduced, omitting several important sports that were included in earlier editions. As a result, some of India's top athletes will be absent, which will impact the country's overall medal count.
Neeraj Chopra Factfile
Neeraj was born on December 24, 1997, in Khandra village, located in the Panipat district of Haryana. He began his journey in athletics at a young age. Initially motivated to engage in sports for health reasons, he quickly realized his passion for javelin. With the guidance of skilled coaches and years of dedicated training, he progressively advanced in the sport, showcasing exceptional talent that garnered the interest of the athletic community.
His significant breakthrough occurred in 2016 when he clinched the World U-20 Championship in Poland, achieving a world junior record throw of 86.48 meters. This accomplishment marked the first sign that India had unearthed a unique talent capable of competing among the elite athletes globally.
The pivotal moment in Neeraj Chopra's career occurred at the Tokyo Olympics, where he made history by clinching the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres. This achievement marked India's inaugural Olympic gold medal in athletics and the nation's first Olympic medal in track and field.
Chopra's success was not a fleeting moment; he has consistently excelled in world athletics. In 2023, he won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, making history as the first Indian to do so. Additionally, he secured the Diamond League title and earned multiple gold medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships, further enhancing his impressive collection of accomplishments.
Commonwealth Games Success
The Commonwealth Games have proven to be a fruitful arena for the Indian superstar. During the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Chopra delivered an impressive throw of 86.47m, securing the gold medal and making history as the first Indian javelin thrower to accomplish this. His dominant win signified India's emergence as a formidable contender in the world of athletics.
As the Glasgow Commonwealth Games set to commence, Neeraj Chopra returns to the competition as the clear frontrunner for the gold medal. His recent performances, consistently exceeding the 88-90m range, along with his technical improvements and unparalleled calmness in high-pressure situations, position him as one of the most formidable competitors in the event.