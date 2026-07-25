Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Inside the Manipuri Boxer's Bold 55kg Move and Commonwealth Games Debut

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam defeated Scotland's Aaron Cullen 5-0 on his Commonwealth Games debut in the men's 55kg boxing event
The Manipuri boxer moved up from the 50kg category to the Olympic-standard 55kg division ahead of Glasgow 2026
Jadumani will next face Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the pre-quarterfinals for a place in the last eight
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam announced himself on the Commonwealth Games stage with an emphatic 5-0 unanimous victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the men's 55kg Round of 32, but the win was about far more than progressing to the next round.
It marked the success of a career-defining decision, to move up from the 50kg category, where he built his reputation, to the Olympic-standard 55kg division. Facing a home favourite in front of a partisan Glasgow crowd and competing in an unseeded draw, the 23-year-old Manipuri boxer produced one of India's standout performances of Day 2.
The Event: A New Weight Class, A New Challenge
Jadumani enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 season in the 50kg division, but major international amateur competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and Olympics, begin at 55kg. Rather than continue with extreme weight cuts, the reigning national champion chose to bulk up and embrace a division filled with naturally bigger opponents.
The move was initially met with doubts because of his relatively shorter frame, but Jadumani quickly proved he belonged by winning the national trials and carrying that confidence into Glasgow.
What Happened?
The lack of seeding handed Jadumani a difficult opener against local favourite Aaron Cullen, a contest that could easily have been reserved for the latter stages. The Indian, however, dictated the fight from the opening bell. Constant movement, sharp footwork and his trademark left-hand combinations repeatedly unsettled Cullen, allowing Jadumani to control the first round.
Although the Scot responded strongly in the second with accurate right-hand punches and better ring control, Jadumani's cleaner combinations and relentless work rate convinced all five judges to award him the round.
Holding a commanding advantage on the scorecards, the Indian boxed smartly in the final round, avoiding unnecessary exchanges and comfortably sealing a 5-0 unanimous decision to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals.
What's Next?
Jadumani will next face Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the pre-quarterfinals, with a place in the last eight at stake. Having successfully negotiated one of the toughest opening tests in the draw, the Indian will be aiming to continue his impressive run and move a step closer to a Commonwealth Games medal.
India's Boxing Campaign & Live Streaming
India has fielded a 14-member boxing contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2026, featuring Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar and several promising young boxers, including Commonwealth Games debutant Jadumani Singh.
Boxing events from Glasgow are being live streamed on Sony LIV, while selected bouts are being televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.