Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Aaron Cullen Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Advances To RO16

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Deepak Joshi
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Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: Jadumani Singh defeated Scotland's Aaron Cullen 5-0 by unanimous decision in the Commonwealth Games 2026 men's 55kg Round of 32 as it happened in Glasgow, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals with a dominant performance

Jadumani Mandengbam Singh
Referee lifting Jadumani's hand after the Indian boxer defeats Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the round of 32 SonyLIV
India's Jadumani Mandengbam Singh made an emphatic start to his Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign, cruising into the men's 55kg pre-quarterfinals with a commanding 5-0 unanimous-decision victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32 at Glasgow. Competing against a home favourite, the Manipuri boxer remained composed throughout the contest, controlling the pace with sharp footwork, clean combinations and accurate counter-punching. Jadumani dominated all three rounds to earn a unanimous verdict from the judges, underlining his credentials as one of India's brightest medal hopes in the boxing competition. The convincing win keeps India's boxing campaign on track and sends Jadumani into the pre-quarterfinals brimming with confidence as he looks to take another step towards a Commonwealth Games podium finish.
LIVE UPDATES

Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the much-awaited men's 55kg bout between India's Jadumani Singh and Scotland's Aaron Cullen from Glasgow. Stay tuned for more updates.

Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Rise To The Top

Jadumani Singh made it to the semi-finals of the World Boxing Cup in Brazil after beating Great Britain's Ellis Trowbridge. He then advanced even further at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida, where he secured the silver medal in the 50kg category.

Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Bout About To Start

Jadumani, in his blue gear, has made his way to the ring to face off against the home favourite Aaron Cullen.

Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: First Round

Jadumani achieves a flawless score of 10 from every judge and wins the first set.

Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Second Round

Jadumani is cracking a punch! He secures a perfect ten rating again to take a 2-0 lead. Provided there’s no KO, the Indian will all but take the win even if he loses the last round.

Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Over & Out

Jadumani achieved a decisive 5-0 victory over Aaron, securing his advancement to the Round of 16. Following Sonowal's success, Badumani's win marks a triumphant final hour for the Indian team!

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