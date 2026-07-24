Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Aaron Cullen Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Advances To RO16

Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the much-awaited men's 55kg bout between India's Jadumani Singh and Scotland's Aaron Cullen from Glasgow. Stay tuned for more updates.
Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Rise To The Top
Jadumani Singh made it to the semi-finals of the World Boxing Cup in Brazil after beating Great Britain's Ellis Trowbridge. He then advanced even further at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida, where he secured the silver medal in the 50kg category.
Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Bout About To Start
Jadumani, in his blue gear, has made his way to the ring to face off against the home favourite Aaron Cullen.
Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: First Round
Jadumani achieves a flawless score of 10 from every judge and wins the first set.
Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Second Round
Jadumani is cracking a punch! He secures a perfect ten rating again to take a 2-0 lead. Provided there’s no KO, the Indian will all but take the win even if he loses the last round.
Jadumani Singh Vs Aaron Cullen LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Over & Out
Jadumani achieved a decisive 5-0 victory over Aaron, securing his advancement to the Round of 16. Following Sonowal's success, Badumani's win marks a triumphant final hour for the Indian team!