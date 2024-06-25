In Photos: Students Hold Protests Against NEET Scam

NSUI activists raise slogans during their ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi.
Members of All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) burn an effigy during a protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG results and UGC-NET exam cancellation, in Kolkata.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists paint ink on the nameplate of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during their protest against his alleged remark on ABVP regarding NEET and UGC-NET row, in Bhopal.
Students take part in a protest by NSUI over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Chikkamagaluru.
Darjeeling District Chhatra Parishad (Student wing of Congress) members shout slogans during their protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG result, in Siliguri.
Police personnel try to stop Congress workers during their protest march over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Varanasi.
Activists under the banner of Yuva Shakti stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results and UGC-NET 2024 exam cancellation, in Patna.
Samajwadi Party workers after they were detained by the police during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results and UGC-NET 2024 exam cancellation, in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai with party workers during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Lucknow.
Congress workers stage a demonstration against alleged irregularities in the NEET examinations, in Mumbai.