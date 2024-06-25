National

In Photos: Students Hold Protests Against NEET Scam

NSUI activists raised slogans during their ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi. Meanwhile several members of AIDSO burnt an effigy during a protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG results and UGC-NET exam cancellation, in Kolkata. Other cities also observed similar protests by students and student unions.

Protest over NEET Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

NSUI activists raise slogans during their ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi.

1/10
NEET paper leak
NEET paper leak Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

NSUI activists raise slogans during their ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi.

2/10
Photo: PTI

Members of All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) burn an effigy during a protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG results and UGC-NET exam cancellation, in Kolkata.

3/10
Protset against Digvijaya Singh
Protset against Digvijaya Singh Photo: PTI

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists paint ink on the nameplate of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during their protest against his alleged remark on ABVP regarding NEET and UGC-NET row, in Bhopal.

4/10
Students protest over NEET results row
Students protest over NEET results row Photo: PTI

Students take part in a protest by NSUI over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Chikkamagaluru.

5/10
Protest over NEET-UG result irregularities
Protest over NEET-UG result irregularities Photo: PTI

Darjeeling District Chhatra Parishad (Student wing of Congress) members shout slogans during their protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG result, in Siliguri.

6/10
Congress protest over NEET results row
Congress protest over NEET results row Photo: PTI

Police personnel try to stop Congress workers during their protest march over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Varanasi.

7/10
Protest over NEET, UGC-NET row
Protest over NEET, UGC-NET row Photo: PTI

Activists under the banner of Yuva Shakti stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results and UGC-NET 2024 exam cancellation, in Patna.

8/10
Samajwadi Party protest over NEET, UGC-NET row
Samajwadi Party protest over NEET, UGC-NET row Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Samajwadi Party workers after they were detained by the police during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results and UGC-NET 2024 exam cancellation, in Lucknow.

9/10
Congress protest over NEET results row
Congress protest over NEET results row Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai with party workers during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Lucknow.

10/10
Congress protest in Mumbai
Congress protest in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Congress workers stage a demonstration against alleged irregularities in the NEET examinations, in Mumbai.

