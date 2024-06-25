National

In Photos: Students Hold Protests Against NEET Scam

NSUI activists raised slogans during their ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi. Meanwhile several members of AIDSO burnt an effigy during a protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG results and UGC-NET exam cancellation, in Kolkata. Other cities also observed similar protests by students and student unions.