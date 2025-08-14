Aryna Sabalenka Vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Cincinnati Open 2025: Top Seed Breezes To Quarter-Finals

In other fixtures, Elena Rybakina defeated Madison Keys 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2 to set up her place in the Cincinnati Open 2025 women's singles quarter-final

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Cincinnati Open 2025
Aryna Sabalenka greets Jessica Bouzas Maneiro after the Cincinnati Open 2025 women's singles round of 16 match.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to reach the Cincinnati Open 2025 quarter-finals, setting up a clash with Elena Rybakina

  • Sabalenka became the first WTA player to reach 50 match wins in 2025 and will contest her 29th WTA 1000 quarter-final

  • Elena Rybakina overcame Madison Keys in three sets, her third straight comeback win at the Cincinnati Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka believes she is improving match-by-match at the Cincinnati Open, having eased past Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to tee up a meeting with Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka had been pushed to her limits by Emma Raducanu in round three, requiring two tie-breaks to beat the British number one in three sets, but she had it easier on Wednesday, at least in the first set. 

Bouzas Maneiro did not hold serve in the opener, only managing to get on the board by converting a third break point at 4-0 down, but Sabalenka shook off that minor setback to claim the next two games.

The second set was a very different story, with a similar end result. Bouzas Maneiro gave up a break in game five but then reeled off three straight games to go 5-4 up.

The Spaniard drew within two points of forcing a decider, but Sabalenka rallied to see out two tense holds, either side of her fifth break of the match.

The three-time grand slam champion said: "I feel that I improve in every match I play, as if things are working a bit better if we compare them with the previous match. 

"Looking at it in perspective, analysing the three victories I have here so far, I would say that everything is progressing in the right direction... that's what I want to believe."

Sabalenka is now the first player on the WTA Tour to reach 50 match wins for the season, and Rybakina awaits her in the last eight after beating Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Rybakina triumphed 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-2 in a three-set thriller, becoming only the second top-10 player since 1990 to claim three comeback wins en route to a Tier 1 or WTA 1000 quarter-final.

She also beat Elise Mertens and Renata Zarazua after dropping the opening set in the previous two rounds.

There will be no place in the last eight for Jessica Pegula, however, as she suffered a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-3 defeat to Magda Linette in a match that was played over two days due to inclement weather.

Data Debrief: Sabalenka still climbing

Sabalenka will now contest her 29th quarter-final at WTA 1000 events. Since their introduction in 2009, Victoria Azarenka (38) and Petra Kvitova (36) are the only active players to reach more.

Rybakina, however, will present a tough test in the last eight.

She holds a 66.7% win ratio against top-10 opponents at WTA 1000 events, and of all players to play at least 11 such matches, only Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek have better records.

