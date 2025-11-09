2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

The Kazakhstani became the 10th first-time winner of this tournament in as many years, after prevailing 6-3 7-6 (7-0) in one hour and 47 minutes

Rybakina vs Sabalenka
Rybakina denied Sabalenka on Saturday
  • Elena Rybakina clinched her first WTA Finals

  • The Kazakhstani became the 10th first-time winner of this tournament

  • Rybakina is only the second player to defeat the WTA number one in successive editions of the WTA Finals

Elena Rybakina roared to her first WTA Finals title following a straight-sets victory over Aryna Sabalenka in Riyadh.

The Kazakhstani became the 10th first-time winner of this tournament in as many years, after prevailing 6-3 7-6 (7-0) in one hour and 47 minutes.

Rybakina had come from behind to defeat Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals, but was out of the blocks quickly in the championship match, breaking in game six on the way to taking the opening set.

Sabalenka was seeking her fifth title of the season, in which she had already triumphed at Flushing Meadows, Miami, Madrid and Brisbane.

The world number one had a great opportunity to respond after forcing two set points at 5-4 up in a tight second. However, Rybakina dug deep to take it the distance and force a tie-break.

It was one-way traffic thereon, though, with the former Wimbledon champion reeling off seven successive points to race to the title.

Data Debrief: Rybakina writes name into history books

Rybakina made history as the first player representing an Asian nation to be crowned the winner of the WTA Finals.

The Kazakhstani hit 13 aces, taking her tally for the season to 516, on the way to recording her 11th straight victory, and seventh in succession against a top-10 opponent.

Rybakina, who also beat Sabalenka in last year's event, is only the second player to defeat the WTA number one in successive editions of the WTA Finals, after Tracy Austin beat Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova in 1979 and 1980 respectively.

She did so in style, too, winning a tie-break to love for only the second time in her career, having also achieved the feat against Elina Avanesyan in Rome three years ago.

